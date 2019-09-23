WENATCHEE — Senior Maddy Smith had the hat trick as the Wenatchee Panther girls soccer team won their fourth game in a row Saturday. WHS beat Davis 4-0 to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Wenatchee scored their first goal just six minutes into the game. Junior Olivia Bowman scored off a corner kick from Smith to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.
“That helped set the tone. We felt like we were the better team going into the game. With soccer, you don’t know what might happen,” said Wenatchee Head Coach John Springer. “Getting the early goal helped the girls to relax and play their game. Everybody was focused and played hard.”
Two minutes later, Smith scored on an assist from junior Greta Jarecki. Wenatchee led 2-0 at the half. The final two goals in the second half came on free kicks by Smith. The Panther defense has been solid, not having allowed a goal in two league games.
“Our defense has been real steady. It was nice to see our offense break out. A great game for Maddy. She is one of only two seniors. She had the hat trick. She had three goals and an assist,” Springer said. “She is an offensive weapon for us. Nice to be able to utilize her strengths.”
Next for Wenatchee, a home game against rival Eastmont on Tuesday. The Wildcats are 4-0-2 on the season. The Panthers beat Eastmont twice last season.
“We’re still trying to figure out the league. There are so many new coaches and a lot of new players. There were a lot of girls that graduated. Eastmont will be another great game. It’s always exciting,” he said.
Top players for Eastmont include junior keeper Kora Fry along with junior forwards Jayden Brown and Megan Chandler.
“They lost a lot of players. We knew some of their returning players. Kora is a really strong keeper and keeps every game close. Jayden and Megan are solid up top and produce offensive opportunities for Eastmont,” Springer said. “We knew we have our work cut out for us. Most of these games come down to one or two goals. We’ve been fortunate to come out on top the last few years, but anything can happen.”
Last season, Wenatchee lost in the district semifinals to West Valley, while Eastmont upset Moses Lake to advance to the championship game.
“I know the girls were disappointed. We want to play them for the district title. They went on a great run. They are a solid team and always show up to play us. We expect a solid game for sure,” he said.