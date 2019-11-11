WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Panthers girls’ soccer team earned a trip to state with their 2-1 Big 9 playoff victory over Moses Lake on Saturday. Wenatchee and Moses Lake had split their regular-season series.
The two teams met for the rubber match with a trip to state on the line. The Panthers opened the scoring in the 12th minute off a corner kick. The kick bounced around in the box, finding the foot of junior Greta Jarecki for the score.
Wenatchee led 1-0.
Four minutes later, the Chiefs had the chance for the equalizer with a 1-on-2 break but the stout Panther defense snuffed out the challenge. Moses Lake did get the equalizer at 19 minutes when a high bouncing shot was just over the reach of keeper Nayah Hughes. That tied the game at 1-1.
Wenatchee retook the lead at 34 minutes as sophomore Halle Stegeman lofted a shot from 35-feet which found the lower corner of the net. The Panthers led 2-1 at the half.
The Panthers has several chances to extend the lead in the second half but could not capitalize, while the Chiefs had opportunities to tie the game, but could not. At 41 minutes, Wenatchee took a free-kick from 23 yards but sailed it over the goal.
At 44 minutes, Wenatchee was called for a hand-ball giving ML a free-kick from 20-yards. Hughes was able to make the save on that one. The Chiefs, at 50 minutes, had a 2-on-2 break but it was broken up by a sliding tackle.
Wenatchee had a couple more free-kick chances but could not cash in. Luckily, the Panther defense was up for the challenge to hold on for the 2-1 win.
“I felt like we controlled and possessed most of the game. It would have been nice to put a couple away and not leave it to a one-goal difference in the last 15 minutes. The game should have been a lot less stressful at the end, I thought, because we really had tons of chances we didn’t capitalize on,” said Wenatchee Head Coach John Springer. “That’s what happens when you don’t score and you let a team hang around. Moses will never quit.”
Wenatchee out-shot Moses Lake 9-5. Moses Lake had seven fouls, six for Wenatchee. The Panther had seven corner kicks, while the Chiefs had five.
While it was not nice to battle for a half with a 1-goal lead, Springer knew his defense would be up for the challenge.
“We’ve had, by far, the best defense in the league all season. We showed it again today. We only gave up one goal. We’ve never given up more than one goal this season against anyone in the Big 9,” Springer said. “You can’t ask for anything better than that. We just have to learn to score more than two goals.”
Making state is always the goal going into the season, he said. This year, the Big 9 gets two seeds to state. The Panthers play at Gonzaga Prep Tuesday in the first round of state. The Bulldogs are 9-0, 17-2 overall, champions of the Greater Spokane League.
“We have a real challenge on our hands Tuesday versus Gonzaga Prep. They won the District 8 championship. I don’t know much about them but we played Central Valley. Central Valley beat us 3-0 in the first game of the year. Gonzaga Prep beat them 3-1. Central Valley did not make it out of District 8,” Springer said. “The two teams that come out of that district are usually the two best teams in the state. It’s always a battle for them to come out of that district.”
Wenatchee is 9-3 in league, 12-6 overall.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us. We have a strong defense. They say defense wins championships. We’ll see if that holds up,” he said.
The number one seed from the Big 9, Eastmont, hosts Mead from the GSL on Wednesday. Springer said it’s fantastic that Wenatchee and Eastmont represent the Big 9.
“It’s what we thought going into the season. That would most likely be the case. We’re excited for them. Hopefully, both of us can come out of there and we can play each other again,” he said.