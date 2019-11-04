The Wenatchee Panthers and Eastmont Wildcats square off for a third time this season in the Big 9 championship Wednesday night at Eastmont High School – in what will not only determine bragging rights for the next year but also secure a home playoff game in the first round of state.
Both teams split the season series, with each winning on each other’s pitch, and it should be a great match, pitting the leagues’ best offense (Eastmont) against the best back-line (Wenatchee). The Wildcats scored 51 goals in the regular season while the Panthers allowed just 14 goals overall and only six in league play.
Plus, it’s Wenatchee vs. Eastmont. What else could you have hoped for?
“That definitely adds some emotion,” Wildcats head coach Vidal Hurtado said. “Regardless of what the coaches say, (we) want to beat each other and it’s good for the community. Both teams are representing the Wenatchee Valley well. I’m hoping it is a competitive and full game.”
While the Wildcats are coming off a huge 4-3 OT win over Moses Lake on Saturday – which locked up Eastmont’s first regular-season district title – the Panthers have had a week to prepare for this game following their 3-nil win over Ike last Tuesday. So they will be rested and ready to go.
“The girls are excited and I think it will be a fun game,” Wenatchee head coach John Springer said Monday. “It’s exactly what we wanted and (we) kind of figured it would be the two of us in the championship. I expect it to be a great game.”
The district tournament is formatted a little different this year with the Big 9 being given two berths to state. Whoever loses Wednesday will face the winner of (likely) Moses Lake at Davis on Saturday for the final state-bid. So that ultimately should relieve some pressure for both teams knowing that a loss won’t end their season.
The matchup is simple: Eastmont’s skilled junior forwards (Jayden Brown and Megan Chandler) against Wenatchee’s suffocating backline.
“They are great players,” Springer said of Brown and Chandler. “They work hard throughout the game and work extremely well together. (But) we’ve only given up six goals all year and never more than one in a game. It will be interesting to see whoever comes out on top.”
Springer believes that the game will ultimately come down to the midfield, saying “whoever connects the most passes will probably come away with it.”
For Hurtado and the Wildcats, the keyword is patience.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how Jayden and Megan work off each other as they have all season but we just have to be patient and not try rush to get a goal,” Hurtado said. “I know (Wenatchee’s) defense is strong and they have a solid 11. I don’t think we’ll outpace them we just need to work off each other and combine passes and we’ll be ok.”
Kickoff Wednesday night is at 6 p.m.