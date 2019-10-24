MOSES LAKE — In the Big 9 Diving meet on Thursday afternoon the Wenatchee Panthers and Eastmont Wildcats had strong individual showings. Wenatchee High School’s senior Emily Brault had a final score of 347.5 for a first-place finish. That is a state-qualifying mark. Teammate Kelsey McKay tallied an overall score of 322.24 for a third-place finish. Kylee Abel scored 283.5 for a seventh place. Courtney Dodge rounded out WHS top 10 finishers with a score of 276.25 for ninth.
“It’s time to work out all the kinks before we head into the district meets next week.” Eastmont Head Diving Coach Taryn Davis reports. “I’ve seen a lot of improvement this season. We’ve especially been focusing on their basics and their approach on the board and how to go higher in their dives and we’re just now starting to see a lot of that work paying off.”
The future looks bright for EHS the Dive team. Freshman Valerie McCray led Eastmont with a score of 302.9 culminating in fourth place. Teammate Kiemy Huber joined in with a fifth-place finish 300.25. Sydney De La Cruz scored 239.5 for a strong tenth place finish.
“Diving went very well today. Valerie is one of the highest-ranked freshmen in the state. Districts are going to be good and big for her. The top three places were senior, junior and sophomore so they are hanging in there. We would love to see them get to state, that would be phenomenal. They’re hard workers and very humble. They would do anything that you ask. Just wanting to do a great job, because that’s who they are,” EHS Head Swim and Dive coach Darcy Bruggman.
Cashmere at Chelan girls’ soccer
CHELAN — The Cashmere Bulldogs continued their impressive season with a 7-1 win over Chelan on Thursday. With goals being scored by Clare Norman in the 9th minute, Natalie Dart in the 16th minute, Gennevieve Ledesma 26th, Ella Burks 32nd.
Chelan scored their lone goal just before half to make it 4-1 on a free kick from Salma Bravo from 25 yards out.
“We came out in the second half and Natalie Dart opened us up where she got a good combination play and was able to run in and get behind their defense, go one on one with their goalkeeper and slot a ball in from about 12 yards out.” Cashmere head coach Dennis Tronson said.
The Bulldogs picked up goals in the second half from senior Ali Ball and freshman Kaitlyn Bjorklund.
“From then on I was playing five freshmen, three junior JV players.” Tronson continued, “It’s good to get them playing at a faster pace. It was a good match.“ The team was playing without the Diaz sisters, Chloe their senior captain, and Carely, a sophomore, both all-league players. “Coming up here without your senior captain, leading scorer, leading assist player. How were we going to respond? I thought we had a very good response.”
Cashmere (7-0) now readies to host Cascade (6-1) next Tuesday starting at 6:30 p.m.
Cashmere at Chelan Volleyball
The Chelan girls volleyball team hosted Cashmere Thursday and enjoyed home-court advantage besting the Bulldogs in three sets, 25-17, 25-9, 25-7. They were led by Emma McLaren with 12 kills, 12/13 serving with 4 aces and Leanna Garfoot with 25 assists, 19/19 serving, and four aces.
While the final score looks as if the home team dominated, Chelan Volleyball Head coach Jenifer Rainville saw it differently after the first set.
“We struggled in that first set. We had quite a few serve-receive errors. So we just started out flat. We were able to regroup. We focused in on our passing in sets two and three so we could get our offense going.”
A winning team always has great chemistry and Chelan has that according to their coach. The Goat coach is starting to look toward the postseason.
“We host on Saturday, Lakeside and Freeman. They are some top-ranked teams in the state so there should be some really great matchups, which will be great for us to have before going into anything postseason with districts and everything else. We struggled last week with our serving and it was nice to get that back up tonight. That was another focus of ours tonight.”
Next Games: Saturday at Chelan. Lakeside at 1 p.m. followed by Freeman at 3 p.m.