WENATCHEE — Meet scores are not the most important thing when Wenatchee and Eastmont swim against one another. The biggest thing is not the competition, but the friendship shared between the two schools.
“We always enjoy swimming against Eastmont. They are rivals and friends, so that is kind of fun. The girls seemed pretty focused. When you are racing against your friends that changes the stakes a bit,” said Wenatchee Head Coach James Elwyn.
Eastmont Head Coach Darcy Bruggman said they definitely have some great friendships across the bridge with the girls knowing each other pretty well.
“One of the highlights aside from the swimming was the valley pride cheer and team picture at the end, which has been tradition for a few years. Nice to see that keep going,” Bruggman said.
Eastmont swam against Wenatchee on Tuesday at WHS Pool.
Wenatchee, one of the top schools in the state, won every event but one. Bruggman said she tried to mix things up a little bit, moving girls from events they normally swim.
It was a chance for the kids to branch out, she said.
“Knowing that Wenatchee is a powerhouse and we respect that, but we just wanted to be competitive and try some different events. That is the strategy we went with. No so much worrying about the score, but the opportunity to race in different events,” Bruggman said.
Eastmont’s top swimmer, junior Emma Knott, won the 100 fly, beating Sierra Hartley of Wenatchee.
“One of things is trying to figure out where Darcy is going to put Emma. Where am I going to put girls to give her a good race? For the most part, we had a good race with Rae Ann Dressel in the 50. Rae Ann always gets more pumped with Emma next to her. Probably vice versa,” Elwyn said.
Rae Ann Dressel had a PR in the 50 free, 24.84. She also won the 100 back.
“Rae Ann is having an outstanding season. Brooklyn Dressel won the 200 and 500. The Dressel show was alive and well,” Elwyn said. “Freshman Abbey Mott took the 100 breaststroke. She is with 65/100ths off the state time which is pretty cool in this part of the season. She was also strong in the 50 free.”
Wenatchee won the meet 131 to 55. For any other league team, Elwyn said they probably do not swim their top lineup, but they do against Eastmont.
“It’s a different meet against Eastmont. Part of that is being at home. There are a lot of people from the community here and it is just a fun atmosphere,” he said.
For Bruggman, the meet is an opportunity for everyone to step up.
“Everyone in our league has one or two swimmers who are experienced. That makes you push in other races, but Wenatchee has a good number of those girls,” she said.
Both Eastmont and Wenatchee are at the Mukilteo Invite this Saturday.
“That is our midseason focus. We’ll try to give them some rest over the next couple days. Hopefully get some big swims over there,” Elwyn said of the Mukilteo Invitational.