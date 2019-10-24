EAST WENATCHEE — It was senior night Thursday for the Eastmont volleyball team. They recognized seniors Riley Hoff, Britt Vaughn, Olivia Stanaway, Toni Nicolino and Sarah Schwarz.
The Wildcats dominated the visiting Davis Pirates, 25-9, 25-17 and 25-17. Even though it was a straight-set win, the errors were a little high on the home side, something noticed by Head Coach Karinne Davis.
“There should have been fewer errors on our side. There were some errors we shouldn’t have made,” Davis said.
In the first set, the game was close at 7-7 until Hoff served 10 straight points to give Eastmont a 17-7 lead. The Wildcats led 20-9 when Nicolino served five straight points to end the set at 25-9.
Davis had 10 unforced errors in the first game, Eastmont just one. The Wildcats only served out twice.
“Serving was great in the first game, but the second and third game, there were a couple of girls who could not make serves. That is not a good deal. It gave them free points,” Davis said.
The errors did creep up for Eastmont in the second game, but Davis continued to struggle with the unforced errors. The Wildcats had an early 10-5 lead, but the Pirates remained close. It was 17-15 when Schwarz served four straight points to 21-15.
The Wildcats would hold on for the 25-17 set win. Eastmont had 7 errors, while Davis had 12. The Wildcats served out four times.
Eastmont jumped out to a five-point lead in the third set, which Davis could not overcome. Despite 7 errors, the Wildcats won going away, 25-17. The Pirates had 8 errors. The Wildcats served out 4 times with one ace. Davis served out 5 times.
“I wish it would not have been close in those games. I was having every girl play tonight so that what was going on. It definitely wasn’t our starting lineup but it’s fun to let everybody play,” Davis said.
Vaughn led the Wildcats with seven kills. This was only her second game back this season as she had a knee injury. She played with a brace on the knee.
“It’s nice to have her back out there,” Davis said of Vaughn.
Hoff had six kills for Eastmont. As a team, the Wildcats had 25 kills to 9 for Davis.
With the win, Eastmont improves to 7-4 in league and 7-6 overall. Davis falls to 2-8 in league and 3-9 overall.
The Wildcats are solidly in third place behind West Valley and Wenatchee. As the third seed into Districts, Eastmont would host the sixth seed, which is currently Davis. Districts start Nov. 5.
“That’s our focus, tuning things up for Districts. We’ll see what happens,” Davis said. “Our defense needs to be ready to move and not react, playing the ball.”
The final regular-season match for Eastmont is next Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Moses Lake (4-6, 4-6).