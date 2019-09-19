EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont Wildcat volleyball team won their first match of the season as they dominated visiting Eisenhower, winning in straight sets. The Wildcats improved to 1-1 in the Big 9 and 1-2 overall.
“It was awesome. It’s always nice to win at home,” said Eastmont Head Coach Karinne Davis.
In the first game, Eastmont jumped out to a 6-1 lead. Ike was able to chip away at the lead, cutting it to 16-14. Then, Eastmont reeled off nine straight points to win the game 25-14.
In the second game, the Wildcats jumped out to 7-1 lead. Unlike the first game, Eastmont kept the pressure on throughout, although the Cadets fought off six game points until finally the home team prevailed 25-19.
The third game started out close, 4-4. Then, Eastmont went on a 10-1 run to lead 14-5. Ike later went on a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 17-15. The Wildcats then went on a 7-1 run to game point at 24-16. Eastmont won 25-18.
“I’m proud of them. We set some goals for this game with less errors on serve/receive and free balls. Being aggressive helped us. I’m proud of them for going after it,” Davis said.
The Wildcats did struggle with serve-receive in the match, which helped keep Ike in the games.
“That is definitely one of our weaknesses. We all know it. We are working on it. It’s improving every game. We can only go up, so we’re going to focus on improving each time,” Davis said.
Eisenhower, which dropped to 1-1 in conference and 1-1 overall, was having trouble setting up good in-system hits, especially to their 6-foot senior Tamia Allen-Greggs. When Allen-Greggs had an open look, it was trouble, but those were few.
Eastmont setter junior Alayna Just had a solid game feeding the hitters, senior Riley Hoff, junior Rylee Hersh and sophomore Ashlynn Grasseth.
“The defense is definitely solid. At serve/receive, there are a couple rotations we just need to keep working on,” Davis said.
One strong point for the Cats was their service games. Davis feels like her team has improved greatly in that area.
“Serving is definitely one of our strong suits. I’m proud of them for going after that. That is where a game can be won or lost. You miss a serve, it is a free point for the other team,” she said.
In two of the games, Eastmont allowed Ike to crawl back in the game. Davis would like to avoid those letdowns by staying aggressive.
As soon as they let up, it goes kind of crazy, she said.
“That’s where we let the other team get a run on us. We just have to stay aggressive. If we stay aggressive from start to finish, we’re good. We can’t let ourselves get flustered,” Davis said.
On of the top hitters for the Wildcats continues to rehab from offseason knee surgery. Senior Britt Vaughn is due back by October, Davis said. That should provide a big boost.
Next up for Eastmont, a rivalry match at Wenatchee (1-0, 1-1) next Tuesday.
“We are anticipating that one. We have that history of always going five (sets), so we’ll see what happens,” Davis said.
Eastmont lost to West Valley, the defending state champs, in their first conference match. Both Wenatchee and Eastmont are two teams that could challenge West Valley this season.
“We’re definitely hungry for West Valley the next time around. We got one on them. I strongly believe we can take them next time,” Davis said.