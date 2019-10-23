WENATCHEE — No one really expected a five-set dogfight when Moses Lake came to Wenatchee on Tuesday for a Big 9 volleyball matchup. The Panthers had already sewn up a least second place in the conference with an 8-1 record, while the Chiefs were in fifth place at 3-5.
As well, the Panthers had beaten Moses Lake 3-1 on Sept. 26 in Moses Lake. So maybe Wenatchee was looking past them with a titanic tilt with West Valley coming up on Thursday. Who knows?
Moses Lake took the first set, thanks to 10 unforced errors by Wenatchee. They jumped out to an 11-5 lead. They extended it to 24-14, before the Panthers, behind the serving of junior Tessa White, won seven straight points to cut the lead to 24-21.
But the amazing comeback was not to be as Moses Lake won the next point and the set, 25-21. The Chiefs were not error-free though. They had eight unforced errors, but they had four blocks.
Wenatchee led in kills, which would prove critical in the match.
“Anytime we maximize errors, it’s hard to win a set. We fought tonight even when it was off. It was weird. Moses played well. They cut down on their errors. It was one of those games where it wasn’t our prettiest but we did what it took,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Connor Metcalfe.
In the second set, Wenatchee jumped out to a big lead which Moses Lake could not overcome. They pushed to a 10 point advantage, 14-4 and held on for a 25-13 set win. Sophomore outside hitter Abby Black led the offensive attack with five kills. Junior Alex Toth had four kills.
In set three, Wenatchee opened up an 8-3 lead. As the Panther errors crept up, Moses Lake was able to tie the game and take the lead. Wenatchee stayed close down the stretch, thanks to kills by Black and Toth.
However, the Chiefs prevailed 25-21. Wenatchee had eight unforced errors versus just one for Moses Lake. They also missed four serves.
“Sets one and three, we had a significant amount of serving errors. Those are two good serving teams. Location. Flatness over the net. It’s really hard to bounce back and stop the run when you have two teams that are in their rhythm from the service line,” Metcalfe said.
Black had seven kills in the set, Toth four. Wenatchee had their backs against the wall in set four, but once again, they took the early lead, which was huge. They led 11-4 and extended the lead to 10 points at 18-8. Moses Lake could not overcome the deficit as the Panther prevailed 25-18. Black was big with seven kills while senior Emily Redman had five. Four errors for Wenatchee and five from Moses Lake. The Panthers had one serve error, Moses Lake had none.
It was onto set five, which is only 15 points, so the team with the early lead has a huge advantage. Wenatchee went up 3-0 only to see Moses Lake win six straight points to go up 6-3.
The Panthers were able to fight back and tie the set at 10-10. The next points would be critical. Toth had three crucial kills to put Wenatchee up 14-12. Next point, Moses Lake hits the ball out. Panthers win.
It was the second five-set win for Wenatchee in week’s time. They beat Eastmont in five sets last Thursday.
“When you can win five sets, it shows a little grit, sustainability, and endurance. That’s what you need going into districts. That’s what you need going into state. Those five-set matches, they are not pretty. They are not fun. You don’t want to go that long, but it does help build that endurance,” Metcalfe said. “We’re okay with the win. We have a lot of things to clean up.”
Black led the Panthers with 24 kills. Toth had 14.
“Abby is finding her rhythm from the front line as an attack. That is going to crucial for us. Emily Redman and Alex Toth are finding their rhythm as well. When you can get three in-system attackers that are putting ball away in rhythm, finding their groove and making plays, it’s fun to watch and fun to coach,” he said.
With the win, Wenatchee improved to 9-1 in the Big 9 and 10-2 overall. Moses Lake fell to 3-6 in conference and 4-6 overall. Next up for Wenatchee, a game Thursday at unbeaten West Valley (9-0, 10-0).
“I absolutely feel like we’re playing better. We have some things to work on. We’re going to hit the film and practice hard and look at what it will take to take care of West Valley on Thursday and moving forward into Ike and then districts,” Metcalfe said about playing West Valley.
West Valley won 3-0 at Wenatchee on Oct. 1. Metcalfe said they have to cut down on errors and fix their routine from the service line and serve-receive.
“We let them get on a lot of runs. They are a team that does not make a ton of errors. When you’re not passing well and you’re serving well, they are a team that doesn’t make a lot of errors,” he said. “It’s really hard to win a match against those kids of teams. We need to fix our serve-receive. Dial-in locations from the service line. We have to maximize on forcing them to make errors.”
A victory over West Valley would tie Wenatchee for the top spot in the Big 9. However, they must win 3-0 otherwise the Rams would have the first tiebreaker. Probably not likely. The District title game is already set, Nov. 9 likely at West Valley, Wenatchee vs. West Valley.
If the Panthers lose, they would play against the consolation winner for the other berth to state. It’s likely Eastmont and Wenatchee would play for that second berth. Now, wouldn’t that be exciting?