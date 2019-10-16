It’s always a big game when Wenatchee and Eastmont play, no matter the sport. It is a rivalry. Thursday night, the Wenatchee volleyball team plays at Eastmont with not just bragging rights on the line.
Wenatchee is currently in second place in the Big 9 at 7-1. West Valley leads with an 8-0 record. Eastmont is third at 5-3. The Panthers appear to have a two-game advantage, but they have only played West Valley once, accounting for their one loss, and they beat Eastmont.
Eastmont has lost twice to West Valley and to Wenatchee. So if the Wildcats beat Wenatchee on Thursday, they would likely be tied eventually, unless Wenatchee could upset West Valley on the road.
The stakes are high because the top two seeds play for the Big 9 title.
“It will basically determine who will be in second or third place. Right now, they are one above us because of their win over us, but tomorrow could determine the two and three spots,” said Eastmont Head Coach Karrine Davis.
Wenatchee Head Coach Connor Metcalf said he does not worry about the standings.
“It’s a big game, standings, record. It’s always a big game. No matter the record, there are heightened emotions inside those matches. Anytime you go to an away game for a rivalry, even though we travel 10 minutes to get there, it’s a different dynamic to it,” Metcalfe said. “We’re going to focus on what we need to take care of in practice and really game plan to see us have success.”
Both teams are coming off straight-set wins on Tuesday. Wenatchee beat Davis at home while Eastmont downed Eisenhower on the road.
Eastmont beat Ike 25-18, 25-14, 26-24.
“Definitely close on the last set. They held out to the end. It was a good match especially because we were playing without our Libero. She has come down with the flu. She was out so we had to make some adjustments but the girls really rose to the occasion. That was awesome to see,” Davis said.
Davis said their defense was awesome. They were not giving up on balls. They were finishing plays and had a lot fewer hitting and ball-handling errors. As for the extended third set, she said they just got too comfortable after winning the first two sets.
“We figured we would take this one no problem and we just sat back and weren’t as aggressive as the first two games,” Davis said.
Wenatchee had no trouble with Davis on Tuesday, winning 25-15, 25-15, 25-22. Metcalf said they view every match as a championship match.
“Davis has some good athletes. I like their coaching this year. I think their coach has done a pretty good job of really shifting the culture and playing style,” Metcalfe said. “They served really well and played some good defense. They are the kind of team that can make plays that are a little unorthodox but they work. Last night, we really tried to contain that by staying inside of our rhythm.”
Metcalfe said they did a good job serving and their setters did a good job of running the offense. Their hitters struggled but did a good job of hitting a good percentage.
“There are still things we need to work on. There are some areas where we need some girls to step forward and really put together the pieces that will allow us to elevate our game in the moment we need to,” he said. “We have a big game tomorrow. Obviously a rivalry. We won the first time at our place. It’s going to be a different environment at their place. We just look to compete.”
Metcalfe said Eastmont has some good athletes and some outside hitters who swing well. And they have some good middle blockers.
“They are a pretty good blocking team at the net so they can move laterally very well,” Metcalfe said. “They find themselves in rhythms of momentum. If we can cut down their momentum by remaining really solid in our serve and pass, I think that’s what gives us success inside our system as a whole.”
Davis feels they need to come out and not let it be a mental game just because it is Wenatchee. She feels they are a lot better now. They’ve made adjustments and played some good competition in Phoenix.
Wenatchee has a solid team, she said.
“They have a solid front row, back row and all the way around. It’s not like there are one or two we specifically have to watch out for, you have to watch out for the entire six on the court, which is a challenge,” Davis said. “With other teams, like Eisenhower, they have the one hitter we have to watch out for. Whereas Wenatchee has a solid six on that court all the times. Not many teams in our league have that.”
Wenatchee beat Eastmont on Sept. 24, 25-14, 25-17, 14-25, 25-22. Wenatchee served well which gave the Wildcats all kinds of problems with their serve-receive. Davis feels they’ve improved greatly in that area since then.
“That is definitely much better, so I’m hoping that carries over. That was one of the things that got us the first time around,” she said.
Game time 7 p.m. at Eastmont High School on Thursday.