WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Panthers improved to 3-0 in the Big 9 Conference with a four set win over rival Eastmont on Tuesday at Wenatchee High School.
The first two sets, Wenatchee showed off some solid serving which gave Eastmont all kinds of trouble. In the first set, the Panthers took an early lead and never relinquished it, winning the set going away 25-14.
Eastmont’s unforced errors were troublesome in the first set and into the second. Serving is a strong point for Wenatchee while serve-receive is a weak point for the Wildcats.
“One of the things we really emphasize in each of our matches…we want to dictate the pace from the service and we want to take care of our side with the serve-receive,” Wenatchee Head Coach Connor Metcalfe.
In the second set, Wenatchee built a lead and never looked back, winning 25-17. However, in the third set, Metcalfe decided play some of his reserves, which came back to bite him.
Eastmont jumped all over the Panthers taking a 10-1 lead. By the time Metcalfe brought back his starters, it was too late. Eastmont won the set going away 25-14.
“The momentum finally turned in the third game. I wish it would have turned sooner. At least, we turned it on eventually,” said Eastmont Head Coach Karinne Davis.
Metcalfe said Eastmont came to compete and showed it in the third set.
“They started serving really well and cut down on their errors. They passed a lot better in the third set. They just played a great set,” he said.
Now with some momentum, the fourth set was highly competitive as Eastmont strived to even the match at two sets apiece. Wenatchee took a 9-6 lead, but then junior Alayna Just served three straight winning points to tie the game at 9-9.
With the Panthers leading 13-11, senior Jenna Osburn served three straight to extend the lead to 16-11. Eastmont would eventually come back to tie the game at 20-20. A Wenatchee error gave Eastmont their first lead at 21-20.
A kill by freshman Ashton McMahon tied the score at 21-21. An Eastmont error gave Wenatchee the lead at 22-21. Then, a kill by Eastmont senior Riley Hoff tied the score at 22-22.
Next point, McMahon hits a winner, which Eastmont thought hit the out of bounds antenna. A discussion by the officials gave the Panthers the point, 23-22. A McMahon serve then forced an Eastmont error to push the lead to 24-22.
Wenatchee senior Emily Redman had the kill shot on match point, as the Panthers won the set 25-22.
“Emily is returning senior. She was a starting opposite for us last year. She has that poise. She has that stoic personality where she is not afraid to make the play in big time moments. She did that for us tonight,” Metcalfe said.
Redman had 13 kills for the Panthers. Hoff had nine kills for Eastmont.
“We played okay, better in the third and fourth sets. First and second sets, we definitely had issues with serve-receive. We definitely have to fix serve-receive,” Davis said. “We know serve-receive is our weakness. We work on it every day. We’ll work on it even more.”
Eastmont is still playing without their top hitter, senior Britt Vaughn, who is out with a knee injury. She did warm up with the team, wearing a knee brace.
“It’s hard but we have to wait a few more weeks. We’ll see what happens,” Davis said of Vaughn.
Eastmont falls to 1-2 in the Big 9 and 1-3 overall. Wenatchee improved to 3-0 in the Big 9 and 3-1 overall.
The fourth set was very close after Eastmont grabbed the momentum. Metcalfe said that is what happens when you let great teams get some momentum, which calms their nerves.
“You can’t let them back in. It shows two great teams going back and forth is going to be competitive,” he said.
A standout for the Panthers was freshman Ashton McMahon, the daughter of assistant coach Marni McMahon. She never came off the court.
“She has a really good volleyball IQ. She knows situations and scenarios and when to make the timely play. Tonight she did a good job of cutting down her errors,” Metcalfe said of McMahon.
Metcalfe said he was glad to play Eastmont at home first.
“We’re still working things out. Nice to have this on our home floor. They’ll feel the same at their place. These two teams are going to get better this year. It’s going to be a grudge match at their place,” he said.