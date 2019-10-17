EAST WENATCHEE — It was a packed gym Thursday night at Eastmont High School to watch the rivalry volleyball match between Eastmont and Wenatchee. The gathered crowd certainly got their money’s worth as the two teams battled to five sets.
Wenatchee prevailed 25-15, 22-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-7.
The match had huge implications in the Big 9 race. With the win, Wenatchee improves to 8-1 in the conference, solidly in second place behind West Valley, which is unbeaten. The top two teams in the conference automatically advance to the championship game at districts.
In the first set, Wenatchee took advantage of Eastmont errors to forge an 11-4 lead, which the Wildcats could not overcome. The Panthers won the opening set 25-15, thanks in part to nine Eastmont errors.
“After that first set, I was a little afraid it was going to 3-and-done or 4-and-done like it was last time,” said Eastmont Head Coach Karinne Davis. “First set, we had a lot of hitting errors.”
The second set was close, back and forth up to 13-13. Then Eastmont started to build a lead. They led 23-18. Wenatchee fought back, taking advantage of some errors, but the Wildcats held on as senior Riley Hoff pounded down the kill shot for the 25-22 set win.
In that second set, Eastmont had six errors, Wenatchee five. In the third set, Eastmont started strong, building a lead to 12-4 which the Panthers just could not overcome. The Wildcats took the set 25-18.
Eastmont led 2-1 with a chance to close it out in the fourth set.
“They didn’t make as many errors from the service line and they found their rhythm staying in system the second and third sets. We had seven missed serves in the second set. You can’t win a volleyball game like that. We passed about 1.5. You can win a volleyball game or set like that,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Connor Metcalfe.
The fourth set was close, back and forth much of the way, as both teams struggled with the serve. The Panthers were able to forge ahead 18-13. Eastmont could not make up the difference as Wenatchee evened the match with a 25-17 fourth set win.
Wenatchee had seven errors in the set, just two for Eastmont. However, the Panthers had 14 kills to just five for the Wildcats.
“We showed some immaturity in sets two and three from the service line. Even in set one, we had six missed serves. We dialed in. I loved what I saw. We located our serving targets. Fourth set, we turned it on,” Metcalfe said.
The fourth set only goes to 15, so whichever team starts well, typically wins. Wenatchee jumped out to an early lead behind some strong serving. Junior Alex Toth helped led the way for Wenatchee with three kills and some tough serves.
After going up 11-4, the fifth set was pretty much settled. Wenatchee won the set 15-7 and the match.
It appeared Wenatchee took their momentum from their fourth set into the fifth set, but Metcalfe doesn’t see it that way.
“This will sound crazy, but I never judge a volleyball match off of momentum. We just want to take care of our side of the net. We prepared for this all week,” he said. “We knew exactly what was going to take place on their home floor. We just had to dial in on our side what was going to take place, whether it was momentum or not, we don’t like to play highs and lows.”
Wenatchee was led by sophomore outside hitter Abby Black, who had 17 kills. Hoff led Eastmont with 10 kills.
“It was exciting to go to five. That is the way it should be. It didn’t end in our favor, but it should always go to five. The last set we got frazzled and could not come back together. It happens,” Davis said.
Eastmont falls to 5-4 in the Big 9 with the loss. The Wildcats are in third place.
“I was very proud of them, especially with some adversity with our Libero being out. Having a JV girl be one of my starters. She rose to the occasion. It has been awesome,” Davis said.
Metcalfe said he was proud of the way his team fought back in the final two sets.
“You saw a little more confidence from the serving line as we kept getting more runs so I was really proud of our team for that,” he said.
Up next for Wenatchee, the Wenatchee Invite on Saturday. The tournament includes teams from Sunnyside, Southridge, South Whidbey, Sedro-Woolley, Quincy, Pasco, Naches Valley, Moses Lake, Kelso, Hanford, E Valley (Yak), Davis and Brewster.
Eastmont plays at Sunnyside (0-8, 1-9) on Tuesday.