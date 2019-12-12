EAST WENATCHEE — It was a resounding victory for the Eastmont Wildcats in the opening dual match of the season Thursday against West Valley. Sadly, the matched was marred by an unfortunate incident in the 138-pound match between Sam Luney of West Valley and Jonathan Ruiz of Eastmont.
Ruiz was dominating the match and held a 12-0 into the third period. Luney struggled to his feet attempting to escape. In a quick move, which is actually illegal, Ruiz lifted Luney and slammed him hard back into the matt.
The slam left Luney motionless on the matt. In all, a half-hour went by as they cared for the injured wrestler. The ambulance crew put a neck brace on him and secured him to a board in order to move him.
He could be seen moving his arms, but not much from his legs. The referee penalized Ruiz for the illegal move and disqualified him.
“It was unfortunate. Jonathan was wrestling really tough. Stuff like that happens once in a while. It was a return to the matt. You never know. I told Johnny that is just something that happens. You hope the kid is okay,” said Eastmont Head Coach Jason Erdmann. “He just landed wrong on his neck. Johnny looked tough tonight.”
Erdmann said he would not ask Ruiz to do anything different. He feels that is just wrestling tough.
“A lot of times when you have a wrestler in that situation, as soon as the wrestler’s feet leave the matt, the official is to stop the match at that point,” Erdmann said. “The official didn’t stop it. It was a real judgment call. In my mind, he shouldn’t have been disqualified because the official should have stopped it as soon as his feet left the ground.”
It all happened so fast, Erdmann admits, there was nothing the official could do.
“I just hope the kid is okay. Johnny feels really bad for the kid. I would never ask Johnny to do anything different. He wrestled tough. It was just an unfortunate situation,” he said.
Eastmont rolled to an easy victory mainly because they collected forfeits in seven weight classes. Max Prazer saw his first action of the season at 220 pounds, collecting a first-round pin of AJ Piculi of West Valley.
Isaac Gambito of West Valley pinned Eastmont’s Jesus Hurtado in the second round at 120. At 126, Nathan Chang was sharp with a quick first-round pin of Anthony Capi.
“Nathan looked good tonight. He pinned that kid pretty quick. He went to work and hit the front headlock and took him down and put together a pinning combination to finish that off,” Erdmann said of Chang. “He was hyped for tonight and ready to go.”
Eastmont’s German Jiminez won 15-0 over Jackson Webb at 132. At 152, Damian Vivanco dominated Josh Luke of West Valley with a quick pin in the first round.
“Damian looked really good tonight. He is one of the hardest workers in practice. He looks so dedicated and so focused. I’ve never seen him so focused,” he said.
Luke Harrison of Eastmont lost by pin the second to Caleb Brasswell at 182.
Last year, West Valley was the only team Eastmont beat in the Big 9. This season, Erdmann feels like he has the squad to make some noise.
According to the Washington Wrestling Report, defending league champ Sunnyside is ranked second in the 4A. Moses Lake is ranked fifth. Davis is ranked 12th.
“We have a really tough league. Those three are rated up there. I think we can give them a run. We’re solid all the way through. It just depends on how we match up. We finally have a full lineup for the first time in a long time. We gave up eight weight classes anytime we wrestled somebody,” Erdmann said. “As long as we can stay healthy, we’re going to give some of those guys a run for their money.”
Erdmann feels like they are going to surprise some teams, feeling they are solid all the way through the lineup. The weekend, the Wildcats will wrestle at the West Valley of Spokane Wrestle-Rama. Next Tuesday, they wrestle at Moses Lake.