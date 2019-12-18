MOSES LAKE — The number four ranked Moses Lake Chiefs took advantage of a youthful Eastmont lineup on Tuesday. The Chiefs came out of top 72-12. The only victories for the Wildcats came with Skyler Dawe at 182 and Max Prazer at 220. Both wrestlers earned pins in their matches. Eastmont Head Coach Jason Erdmann said they filled the lineup with a handful of kids who were getting their first varsity action. “They showed a lot of heart. We wrestled a lot of young kids, freshmen, unexpectedly. We threw in some kids in that weren’t prepared to wrestle. They went out and showed a lot of heart. They competed,” Erdmann said. “It’s always disappointing to go down and lose by that much. As far as team, we went down there and competed.” The first time varsity wrestlers included Miguel Nava at 106, Carlos Rodriguez 113, William Rojas 120 and Daniel Alvarez 170. Moses Lake features a lineup full of wrestlers ranked in the top 10 at state. Erdmann said it’s pretty hard to face a team like that and expect to beat them. “We went down and did not give up. That was the biggest thing for me. We battled and fought and did not give up,” he said. “The kids kept their morale up and showed good spirit. We have a lot of young kids. It’s the first time in history since I’ve been back that we’ve had more JV kids than them. It gives us a lot to build on for the future. I’m really excited about that.” At 113, Rudy Vivanco hurt his ribs. Erdmann said it is probably some torn cartilage. Damian Vivanco found out during school he had a court appearance he couldn’t miss. Erdmann figures both wrestlers would have picked up wins for the Wildcats. “Rudy is really tough. Quite honestly, he would have gotten a win for us at 113. Damian probably would have had a win for us at 152,” Erdmann said. “He came to me after school in tears. He really wanted to wrestle. When he couldn’t wrestle, I bumped three kids up weight classes. I bumped Adrian up from 145 to 152. That had a snowball effect. I tried to fill in where I could just make a full lineup.” Senior Adrian Vivanco was forced to move up from 145 to 152. He wrestled Maximus Zamora, ranked fourth in state. Vivanco is rated 11th. The match was separated by two points going into the third period. Vivanco went for broke trying to score, but was caught on his back for a pin. “Adrian felt fine with the match. He wasn’t fine with the way it ended. All he could talk about today was what he needed to do to beat him. The outcome of that match will be different next time,” he said. Maz Prazer, at 220, kept his winning streak going with a second period pin of Moses Lake’s Andrew Kile. Erdmann said Prazer has yet to be tested this season and looks much stronger than last year. Skyler Dawe, at 182, picked up a pin against Rene Uribe. Erdmann said Dawe looks strong at the new weight. Next up for Eastmont is the Hammerhead Invite at Bremerton this weekend. “It’s a 64-man bracket. It’s nice we get to see some of the competition on the other side of the state. It’s a big tournament. It’s an opportunity to scout some of the competition from that side of the state,” he said. “We’ll look at Prazer. Is he going to wrestle 195 or 220 come postseason? He could go either way depending on where some of the kids fall. We expect him to place in the top six in state.”
