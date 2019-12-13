YAKIMA — The Wenatchee Panther boys’ wrestling team scored 54-24 victory over the 12th ranked Davis Pirates on Thursday night. Davis was ranked 12th by the Washington Wrestling Report.
Panther Head Coach Ed Valdez said some key wrestlers were out for Davis.
“Right now, Davis has kids that have had season-ending injuries. They have three tough kids. Their overall team number is 10-12 boys,” Valdez said.
Wenatchee received four forfeits, so that is 24 points right there. Two of their returning state participants did not wrestle, seniors Orlando Rodriguez and Jacob Briley. One was due to not having enough practices and the other an injury.
Both are expected back this weekend. The Panthers picked up pins from two freshmen, Trenton Miller at 126 and Ed Verdan at 182.
“I’ve been watching these kids come along as they came through middle school. Evan and Trenton have been part of the wrestling club for a long time. They’ve had a lot of experience, just not in high school,” Valdez said. “They are not rookies. They’ve had a lot of matches. It’s nice when you don’t have to teach them every aspect of wrestling. They have a base coming in. It makes it a lot better.”
State participant senior Lucas Carranza, normally a 220 pounder, wrestled 285 and picked a pin. Junior Leo Gutzwiler picked up a pin at 152.
“Leo is working hard. I’m counting on him to have a good season,” Valdez said. “We had four pins and four forfeits. That is the match right there. We gave them a forfeit and they had three falls.”
Valdez said the boys have all the weights covered but 113. There are 35 boys out for the team. For now, Kelsey Ibarra will wrestle 113. He said it’s possible one boy might be able to recertify at 113 at midseason.
Big 9 Girls Wrestling Wenatchee over Davis 18-12
This season, girls are wrestling dual matches along with the boys. Valdez said they have eight girls, so they are giving up six forfeits each time.
“We’re as big a team as anyone. Eastmont and Sunnyside might have a larger team than us,” he said.
Wenatchee two returning state placers, senior Kelsey Ibarra and junior Isabella Andreini both had falls along with sophomore Laura Carranza.
This weekend, the Panthers are heading to the Olympic Duals. Valdez said they are bringing the entire team, boys, girls, and JV.
“Tomorrow, the boys wrestle in a 16-team dual meet tournament. The girls go to a tournament along with the JV boys,” he said. “These kids will have six matches apiece. To wrestle that many matches in two days are very helpful to see where we are.”