MOSES LAKE — The second Big 9 League Meet of the season was held Tuesday at Blue Heron Park in Moses Lake. The meet would determine the regular-season champions of the Big 9 while also giving a preview of what the upcoming District meet might look like.
The Eisenhower girls won both League Meets, so they are the regular season champs, while Eisenhower and West Valley would share the boys’ title.
In the girls’ 5,000-meter varsity race, Wenatchee finished third, Eastmont fifth.
“The first league meet, West Valley beat us by three points. This time it was one point. We were a little optimistic as coaches. We had a couple of kids that did not have their best race. That happens. You’re not always going to have a PR race,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Susan Valdez.
West Valley had 68 points, Wenatchee had 69. Valdez said if just one Wenatchee runner had passed a West Valley runner, that could have been the difference. The good thing is, she said, this is only the League Meet. The one that counts is Districts next week, which determines who will go to State.
The top two teams advance to State, along with the top 14 individuals. In the first League Meet, Panther frosh Tatum Grosdidier won, but in the second League Meet, she slipped to sixth place.
“I would be a little concerned but Tatum just did not have one of her better races,” Valdez said. “The last time out, we did not go head-to-head with West Valley at Richland. Tatum still had a faster time on the same course as the West Valley girls. It was just one of those days. We had some kids run well.’
Junior McKenna White was ninth, safely in the top 14. Senior Kristen Sanford was 16th. Freshman Ava Kiesz was 17th. Freshman Kara Norland was 21st.
“Kristen Sanford has been there in the past. I’m optimistic she can make the top 14. We have some kids you never know when they are going to peak. If we are doing things right, we run our best races at the District Meet,” Valdez said.
Eastmont had two girls in the top 14, senior Ashlyn Hill, who was 10th and freshman Hannah Mikkelsen, who was 12th. Hill has had a knee issue that kept her out of action for two weeks. This was her first action since.
Eastmont Head Coach Gary Millard said Hill is still trying to regain ground from being out.
“Hannah Mikkelsen, one of my freshman, has just had a great season. She keeps getting better every week. I had to explain to her about finishing in the top 14. She thought, maybe I have a shot. We’ll see what happens next week,” Millard said.
The Wenatchee boys finished third, while Eastmont was fourth. Wildcat senior Jarred Barnes had a great race, finishing third. Barnes started the season with medial ligament strain, then he was very sick.
“He’s had some pretty good runs, but yesterday gave us a good idea where he’s at in our league,” Millard said of Barnes. “He had a really nice race. He tried to hang on with the number one guy from West Valley.”
Eastmont’s number two runner, Adrian Cabrera, did not run due to a foot issue. Millard said they are holding him back for Districts.
“We had a pretty good race. We’re happy with things. We think Adrian can finish in the top 14. I’m pretty upbeat about how we did. We are trying to get everyone tuned up for a great race next Thursday,” he said.
Wenatchee’s top finisher was sophomore Lars Sorom in 11th. Sophomore Ian Eifert was 12th. Sophomore Gabe Velasquez was 15th, junior Orlando Cervantes 16th. Junior Fernando Garcia slipped to 24th.
“Fernando had a bad race. He has some lower leg pain and is trying to tough it out. I was pleased. Ian Eifert and Lars Sorom came through. They had great races. We had kids finish 15th and 16th, just a couple off,” Valdez said. “If they are going head-to-head for State, they will be hungrier.”
The Big 9 District Cross Country meet is next Thursday at Franklin Park in Yakima. Both coaches feel that course sets up nicely for their teams.
“When we’ve had teams qualify, it has been from that course, it seems. It’s a hilly course but works to our advantage. Davis, Ike and West Valley all train there. We do a lot of hill work. We’ve been able to take advantage of that,” Valdez said.
Millard said the hilly course is better for his team.
“We tend to be better on a hilly course. The flat fast ones are for kids with the good foot speed. We not a fast foot speed team. I’m excited to see what these kids can put down next week,” he said.