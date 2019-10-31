YAKIMA — The Big 9 District Cross Country Meet was held Thursday at Franklin Park in Yakima. Both Wenatchee and Eastmont qualified runners for the State Meet.
The top two teams and top 14 runners qualify for State for both boys and girls. Wenatchee Head Coach Susan Valdez had been aiming for her girls to claim one of the top two spots at the District Meet.
At the most recent League Meet, West Valley had beaten Wenatchee for second place behind Eisenhower by just one point. However, at Districts, Wenatchee beat West Valley for second place by one point.
Eisenhower won the meet with 42 points. Wenatchee was second with 69. West Valley was third with 70.
“The West Valley girl who ran well at Moses Lake dropped down. That was the clincher. Tatum (Grosdidier) was running well in the lead, but she slipped and fell on one of the corners,” Valdez said. “She scraped her knees and arm. She ended up sixth.”
Junior McKenna White was 11th, senior Kristen Sanford was 13th, freshman Ava Kiesz was 18th, freshman Kara Norland was 21st.
“We had three in the top 14. Our team qualified but it was cool they were in the top 14,” Valdez said.
Eastmont qualified one girl for State, senior Ashlyn Hill, who was 10th. Freshman Hannah Mikkelsen was 19th, sophomore Whitley Hill was 24th, freshman Dayna Dickson was 26th and sophomore Olivia Leonhardt was 34th.
The Wildcat girls finished in fifth place.
“Ashlyn’s knee problem is still there so she continues to battle. It was disappointing with the injury, but she muscled on through. My two freshman girls were back a bit. They ran hard. Whitely Hill, Ashlyn’s sister, ran a real nice race,” Eastmont Head Coach Gary Millard.
Eastmont qualified two boys for State, senior Jarred Barnes, who was third and junior Adrian Cabrera, who was 10th. Sophomore Julian Ramos just missed qualifying, finishing in 15th.
“Unfortunately, my third guy missed it by one spot. We were fourth as a team. We were hoping to sneak in the third spot,” Millard said.
Barnes was nearly a minute behind the winner, senior Jonas Price of Ike.
“The number one kid from Eisenhower is super good. He’s probably going to be state champion,” Millard said.
Wenatchee qualified three boys for State. Sophomore Lars Sorom was 11th, junior Fernando Garcia was 13th and sophomore Ian Eifert was 14th. Sophomore Gabe Velasquez was 17th.
The West Valley boys won with 44 points. Ike was second with 46. Wenatchee was third with 78.
“With our guys pushing the envelope, we displaced some of the Eisenhower guys,” Valdez said. “The West Valley coach said your guys helped us win the district championship because we got in the way. They are a talented group. They gave it all they had. They went out fast and stayed together. Everybody was going all out.”
The WIAA 4A State Meet is Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Sun Willow Golf Course in Pasco.
Valdez hopes her younger runners benefit from the experience.
“I hope the kids, being younger, just being on the course just giving them a taste of the State course for next year. Just knowing they want to qualify again and bring that momentum back to the rest of the kids,” she said. “There are a lot of tough teams on the west side. I think we have some kids that can go out there and compete. You are trying to peak for this race, then you have another week to go. The trick is to hope they can run a PR.”
Millard said he hopes Barnes can finish in the top 16, which would put him on the podium.
“At State, it’s so critical to get a good start. If you don’t get a good start, it’s going to be a lot of work,” Millard said. “For Adrian, it’s his first time at State, so just try to improve some. Maybe he can break a top 50 mark. For Ashlyn, if she can just heal up, hopefully, she can beat what she did last year. That would be nice.”