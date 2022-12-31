WENATCHEE — With the holiday season coming to an end and the new year on the horizon, basketball fans in North Central Washington will only need one more midnight wish before a pro team in the region becomes a reality.
The Basketball League is heading into its sixth season and the Wenatchee Bighorns, along with soon-to-be rival Seattle Sky Hawks, are entering into the western conference, meeting for the first time on March 2 at the Town Toyota Center.
The Bighorns will play ten games at TTC and three additional home games at a smaller venue yet to be determined. The 25-game season will pit the Bighorns against each of the eight other teams in the conference at least once as well as one game against the Newfoundland Rogues at the TTC on March 7 for the last of three home games to start the season.
TBL President David Magley wants fans to know that the league's success starts with its firm belief in really integrating its stars into the cities and towns they represent.
"The first reason you invest in something like this is because you gotta love your community," Magley said. "The secret sauce is that community piece. You've got to get very active with your guys."
Magley said that he encourages owners to engage with different groups and to get involved with schools.
"We can deliver messages and kids will be attentive to our words because we're their heroes," Magley said. "That gives us a real power in the community. If we do it well, then the fans will come out."
The team hasn't yet finalized its roster and will draft two players at the 2023 TBL Draft Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana February 4 and 5. Still, many pieces fell into place within the first week of accepting applications in early November.
A hometown kid
One of the players the team knew they wanted to sign was 25-year-old shooting guard Brandon Porter, a former player and current teacher in the Eastmont school district.
After high school, Porter received a basketball scholarship and went to play at Walla Walla Community College where, as a freshman, he helped the Warriors win their first NWAC tournament since 1979. The following year they became the eastern region champs but lost in the tournament's quarterfinal match.
"I was pretty excited to see that we had a professional basketball team coming to Wenatchee," Porter said. "We had the Wenatchee Wild, then we had the Venom for a little bit and now we have the Sky Hawks so it was cool to see basketball making its way to the valley."
The youngest of three, Porter said his parents have been watching him in the stands for as long as he can remember. He said they never missed a game and looked a bit lost after his last game in college, so getting the opportunity to continue playing basketball is something he's extremely grateful for.
"On top of that, I get to play in front of this community," Porter said. "Usually when you get an opportunity it's a long way from home but now this way the whole family and the community can come out and support the Bighorns. It's just a great addition to this community."
At 6'2" and 190 lbs, Porter describes himself as having an "overall good set of capabilities," and thinks that his ball skills, defense, and toughness will help the team in various situations. He said that there's no better motivation than matching up against talented opponents.
"If I make him do his second-best thing and he still beats it, hey, it's just one of those nights," he said. "Some nights the basket's got a lid on it but one thing you can always control is how hard you're playing.
A complete experience
Bighorns CEO Anthony Williams wants the community to know that the team is open to more partnerships and volunteer opportunities and welcomes all discussions.
Part of what Williams and co-owners Sterling Gordon-Fournier (CMO) and Chase Larsen (COO) intend to refine is an enhanced fan experience for bargain prices. The group has come up with eight different seating options for fans to choose from with general admission seats in the $12-$15 range.
Williams also said that he has designs for a spectacular tailgating experience planned for fans of all ages and hopes everyone comes out early to get the full experience.
"We're here to serve and entertain the entire valley regardless of race, religion, creed, belief system or whatever that may be," Williams said. "We're here to support everybody to the maximum capacity that we're able to. We want to be that mediator that brings everybody together for a nice time, a meaningful time. There is a seat for everybody in that stadium."
Most season ticket packages are still available and single-game tickets will start selling on Jan. 1 but will be a few dollars more expensive than with the 10-game season ticket package.