WENATCHEE — With the holiday season coming to an end and the new year on the horizon, basketball fans in North Central Washington will only need one more midnight wish before a pro team in the region becomes a reality.

The Basketball League is heading into its sixth season and the Wenatchee Bighorns, along with soon-to-be rival Seattle Sky Hawks, are entering into the western conference, meeting for the first time on March 2 at the Town Toyota Center.



