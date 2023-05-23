SEATTLE — The Wenatchee Bighorns professional basketball team played Seattle for the fifth time this season on Sunday night. On the road and at Seattle Pacific University’s Royal Brougham Pavilion, the Bighorns were hoping for a better outcome against The Basketball League’s Western Conference leader.
The Bighorns (8-15) suffered a 45-point loss to the Super Hawks (20-3) over two weeks ago and though that was their largest deficit, the Bighorns have also lost to Seattle by the thinnest margin possible — a single point — showing they can compete against the best.
But the Bighorns were working with a skeleton crew, just one teammate on the bench to dole out breaks during a 48-minute game. Considering those circumstances the Bighorns managed to compete in a high-scoring game but lost for the fifth time to Seattle, 147-123.
The big differentiator came down to made shots and rebounds. The Bighorns created six more shot attempts but shot almost 17% worse from the field. They also created 16 more 3-point attempts and made four more than Seattle at a near-identical percentage. They shot a higher percentage from the free-throw line and tied Seattle for made attempts.
Seattle almost doubled Wenatchee’s assists and out-rebounded them 61-49. The Bighorns, however, pocketed three more steals and committed only one more turnover than Seattle.
Jaylen Nixon led the Bighorns with 31 points, four assists, five rebounds and five steals. Brandon Porter followed with a double-double of 29 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Stanley Christian also finished with a double-double of 23 points and 17 rebounds.
For Seattle, Emeche Wells finished with a game-high 34 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Davon Bolton followed with 25 points and seven assists. Alphonso Anderson finished with a massive triple-double of 24 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists.
The Bighorns host the Long Beach Blue Waves at the Town Toyota Center on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.
