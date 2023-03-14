SEATTLE — Early in the season, the Wenatchee Bighorns manage to make their losses competitive. There was no better example of that than on Friday night, when they met one of the other new additions to the TBL for the first time, the Seattle Super Hawks.

Despite leading through most of the first quarter and outscoring Seattle 68-55 in the second half, Seattle handed Wenatchee their third straight loss at Seattle Pacific University’s Royal Brougham Pavillion 122-113.



