SEATTLE — Early in the season, the Wenatchee Bighorns manage to make their losses competitive. There was no better example of that than on Friday night, when they met one of the other new additions to the TBL for the first time, the Seattle Super Hawks.
Despite leading through most of the first quarter and outscoring Seattle 68-55 in the second half, Seattle handed Wenatchee their third straight loss at Seattle Pacific University’s Royal Brougham Pavillion 122-113.
The Super Hawks took the lead for the first time late in the first quarter, but the second is where they essentially won the game. Seattle poured on a steady stream of drives and 3-pointers fed by rebounding and their efficient conversion off turnovers. Seattle led at halftime 67-45.
Wenatchee was more aggressive in the second half. They had a revolving bench of fresh legs subbing in and out that propelled them off the drive, got them to the free-throw line, and forced turnovers. The third quarter was a near stalemate.
The Bighorns carried that momentum into the final quarter, dissolving a 25-point deficit to just nine by the final buzzer.
Seattle only shot 5% better than Wenatchee from the field. They hit three more shots on three fewer attempts but hit twice as many threes.
Wenatchee knocked down a couple more free throws while both teams had near-identical rebounding and turnover numbers.
Jaylen Nixon led Wenatchee with 23 points and five rebounds on 61.5% shooting. Stanley Christian was close behind with 22 points and eight rebounds on 50% shooting. Gamaun Boykin also shot 50% for 16 points, four assists and two steals.
For Seattle, Jordan Bell led with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds. Broc Finstuen followed with another 18 points, five rebounds and two steals. Justin Moore finished with 16 points and eight assists.
Wenatchee is seventh in the Western Conference with a 1-3 record. Seattle is tied for first with a 3-1 record.
Wenatchee hosts the San Diego Sharks at Eastmont High School on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.
