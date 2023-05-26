bighornlayin

Tijohn Rodde finishes at the rim amidst a 4th-quarter comeback for the Wenatchee Bighorns on May 25, 2023 at the Town Toyota Center.

 Provided photo by/ Nancy Niles

WENATCHEE — Competing against the team with the second-best record in The Basketball League’s Western Conference — when you’re in seventh — is no small task. But somehow, the Wenatchee Bighorns professional basketball team managed to demonstrate it could by saving one of its better comebacks for the penultimate game of the regular season at the Town Toyota Center.

It was too little, too late by the fourth quarter but Wenatchee (8-16) put the peak of its potential on display with a short bench. They lost to the Long Beach Blue Waves (16-6) 143-128, reducing a 31-point deficit two minutes into the quarter to 12 with less than two minutes left in the game, made possible contributions from the whole Bighorns roster.



