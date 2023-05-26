WENATCHEE — Competing against the team with the second-best record in The Basketball League’s Western Conference — when you’re in seventh — is no small task. But somehow, the Wenatchee Bighorns professional basketball team managed to demonstrate it could by saving one of its better comebacks for the penultimate game of the regular season at the Town Toyota Center.
It was too little, too late by the fourth quarter but Wenatchee (8-16) put the peak of its potential on display with a short bench. They lost to the Long Beach Blue Waves (16-6) 143-128, reducing a 31-point deficit two minutes into the quarter to 12 with less than two minutes left in the game, made possible contributions from the whole Bighorns roster.
Long Beach was quick in transition via turnovers, rebounds and even made baskets — it didn’t matter — led by a shifty guard. When it couldn’t finish on the drives, or assist cutters from the wing, the team hit from mid-range and deep at a high percentage. And if by some miracle those options dried up, the Waves had a penchant for drawing fouls and hitting free throws to fall back on.
It served them well, leading by as much as 37 with less than four minutes left in the third quarter.
“Long Beach is a 3-point shooting team and they were making everything,” Bighorns interim head coach Stacy Everhart said. “ You just have to make sure you get up on your man and pressure them a little.”
Something finally clicked for the Bighorns. They reduced the number of fouls, forced tough shots and collected rebounds, capitalizing on turnovers and finishing the play from everywhere on the court. Nearly every Bighorn had an offensive moment to shine but there are only so many minutes in the game.
“We got some momentum going,” Everhart said. “We made a run. Shots started falling, we got some steals, and pressured them. A little too late, though. Earlier, we should have been doing that. They put it together at the end. Can’t complain about that.”
The Bighorns will host the Vancouver Volcanoes at the Town Toyota Center for the last game of the season Sunday at 3 p.m.
