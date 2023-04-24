VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Wenatchee Bighorns professional basketball team (7-9) couldn’t pause long after the abrupt departure of their head coach, Don Sims, and three teammates, Kelvon Fuller, Jarred Schultz and Jaryn Johnson, whom Sims also represented as their agent.
They had to hit the road with interim head coach Stacy Everhart for a pair of games between the Salem Capitals (7-9) and Vancouver Volcanoes (4-10).
Friday night, the Bighorns traveled to Salem, Oregon to take on the Capitals at the Salem Armory Auditorium, a team they had lost to twice previously and a tough team to handle even with a full bench.
There they didn’t find much had changed in Oregon, the Capitals won 127-92.
The Capitals shot 12% better from the field on total attempts that were within three shots of each other. They also shot 36.4%, nearly three times better, from behind the arc, knocking down six more 3-pointers than the Bighorns. They hit a few more free throws and pulled down 12 more rebounds with twice as many assists, but Wenatchee pocketed more steals.
Jaylen Nixon led the Bighorns with 23 points and 2 steals. Walter Quincy Urbina followed with 18 points and 9 rebounds. Gamaun Boykin finished with 14 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists.
For the Capitals, Tyreek Price led with 22 points and 2 steals. Isaiah Gentry finished with 21 points.
The next day they were back through Vancouver, WA at the O’Connell Sports Center, taking on the Volcanoes.
So far this season, the Bighorns had come out on the better end of their exchanges with the Volcanoes, 3-1, but like the Volcanoes, who came to the Bighorns’ home opener with a short bench, the Bighorns showed up in a similar state and lost 121-108.
This was in large part due to 3-point shooting. The Volcanoes knocked down six more 3-pointers than Wenatchee on fewer attempts. They also shot slightly better, 10.4%, from the field, collected 10 more assists and outrebounded Wenatchee by 17. Wenatchee, however, was able to hit a few more free throws and pocket more than two times as many steals.
Boykin led Wenatchee with 34 points, shooting 46.7% from the field, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals. Quentin Jones followed with a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds, shooting 50% from the field, and knocking down half of his 3-pointers. Nixon finished with 21 points and 2 steals.
For Vancouver, Jaylyn Richardson led with a game-high 37 points while shooting 62.5% from the field and hitting six of 11 from behind the arc. Karren Gary Chivichyan finished with 28 points while shooting 55.6% from the field and hitting more than 50% of his threes.
The Bighorns host the Seattle Super Hawks at the Town Toyota Center on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.
