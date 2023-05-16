VANCOUVER, Wash. — Friday night began a two-game road trip for the Wenatchee Bighorns professional basketball team. The Salem Capitals hosted their first game and so far this season, in every matchup with Salem, the Capitals have won.
The Capitals (12-9) cultivated a similar result, outshooting the Bighorns (8-13) from every point on the court. Salem won, 112-86.
The Bighorns were working with a depleted bench and Salem took full advantage. They made more field goals on fewer attempts, made the same number of 3-pointers on fewer attempts, made a few more free throws and finished with 10 more assists.
Wenatchee was able to pull down one more rebound and had only two more turnovers. Salem holds third in The Basketball League’s Western Conference standings under Seattle and the Long Beach Blue Waves. It was their fourth consecutive win.
Stanley Christian led the Bighorns with 20 points and nine rebounds. Walter Urbina finished with a double-double of 14 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Eric Turner Jr. finished with another 14 points, three assists, two steals and two blocks.
For Salem, Joseph Billinger Jr. led with 28 points and five rebounds. Isaiah Gentry had 16 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals. Preston Whitfield had another 16 points, three assists and seven rebounds.
The next day, Wenatchee’s game against the Vancouver Volcanoes went a little better.
Whatever lid was on the basket during the Capitals game was off, at least from long range. The Bighorns made two fewer field goals at a lower percentage than Vancouver but knocked down almost five times as many threes, earned four more steals and six fewer turnovers to make up for the deficit.
Vancouver outrebounded Wenatchee 62-48 and had equal assists and three more blocks than Wenatchee. The Bighorns lead the matchup with four wins to two against the Volcanoes.
Urbina led the Bighorns with 27 points, five assists, six rebounds and two steals. Christian followed with 16 points, six rebounds and three blocks.
For Vancouver, Alonzo Campbell led with 23 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Martin Adams finished with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds.
The Bighorns are back at the Town Toyota Center on Friday, hosting the Salem Capitals at 7:05 p.m.
