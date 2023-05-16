VANCOUVER, Wash. — Friday night began a two-game road trip for the Wenatchee Bighorns professional basketball team. The Salem Capitals hosted their first game and so far this season, in every matchup with Salem, the Capitals have won.

The Capitals (12-9) cultivated a similar result, outshooting the Bighorns (8-13) from every point on the court. Salem won, 112-86.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?