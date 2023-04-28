WENATCHEE — The Seattle Super Hawks professional basketball team has been a perennial thorn in the side of the Wenatchee Bighorns this season. Of their two previous matchups, Seattle has won every one, the last, however, in mid-March, was a near upset and a 1-point game.

Thursday night, the Bighorns (7-10) were eager for another crack at an upset when they hosted the Super Hawks (14-1), a team on a 10-game winning streak and at the top of The Basketball League’s West Division, at the Town Toyota Center.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?