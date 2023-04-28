WENATCHEE — The Seattle Super Hawks professional basketball team has been a perennial thorn in the side of the Wenatchee Bighorns this season. Of their two previous matchups, Seattle has won every one, the last, however, in mid-March, was a near upset and a 1-point game.
Thursday night, the Bighorns (7-10) were eager for another crack at an upset when they hosted the Super Hawks (14-1), a team on a 10-game winning streak and at the top of The Basketball League’s West Division, at the Town Toyota Center.
They nearly did. Already down 19 points to start the 4th quarter, an early Bighorn rally dwindled the deficit to five within the first five minutes, however, they weren’t able to sustain that pace and Seattle slowly restored their lead and eventually won, 114-97.
Seattle had a knack for creating turnovers or capitalizing on unforced errors with quick transitions. They tried to create off of the drive and finish at the rim but the Bighorns, aside from a few lapses, contested every shot in the paint or made the key off-limits. Getting to the foul line wasn’t a problem. They outshot Wenatchee by seven from the charity stripe.
“When you give up easy buckets and don’t rebound, it goes the other way,” said Bighorns interim coach Stacy Everhart. “The little things — rebounding and boxing out — we keep stressing that and these guys will be fine.”
The Super Hawk’s drives opened up shooters but they had trouble connecting.
The Bighorns had success creating off the drive as well. Jaylen Nixon and Gamaun Boykin found ways to finish in traffic or at the free-throw line. When their defense stagnated the Seattle offense and they consistently put the ball in the basket, they could pull back any deficit.
They pulled back a 6-point deficit to lead by one in the first quarter over a 2-minute span. In the second quarter, they reduced a 10-point deficit to two in the same amount of time, all while referee whistles were chirping with ticky-tack fouls. As mentioned above, their fourth-quarter comeback was nearly the crowning jewel, a 16-2 run across five minutes.
“The runs toward the end were good,” Everhart said. “But how we sustain them is something we got to work on.”
The Bighorns are in a 3-game drought but after a couple of games on the road following a sudden organizational shake-up, with no practices due to their full schedule, they aren’t doing half bad. Finding a new addition to the team to fill their big-man void, so their guards can play their position without the added responsibility is crucial.
Nixon led the Bighorns with a double-double of 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 steals. Eric Crawford followed with 19 points. Boykin added 15 points and 4 assists and Walter Urbina finished with another double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds.
For Seattle, Alphonso Anderson finished with a game-high of 28 points and 14 rebounds to round out his double-double. Davon Bolton followed with 17 points.
The Bighorns host Salem at the Town Toyota Center on Sunday at 3 p.m.
