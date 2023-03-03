World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee Bighorns' Brandon Porter scores a layup basket during the first period of Thursday night's Basketball League season opener against the Vancouver Volcanoes at Town Toyota Center.
WENATCHEE — Opening night finally came for the Wenatchee Bighorns on Thursday. Originally scheduled to play the Seattle Super Hawks for their opener, poor conditions on the pass caused the Bighorns to look elsewhere.
The Vancouver Volcanoes stepped in last minute with a short bench and no coach to make it happen.
Despite these shortcomings, the Volcanoes had a quick start. Their shoot-first mentality over the first 12-minute quarter meant 18 of their 22 first-quarter points came from behind the arc.
For a brief period, it was reasonable to be concerned about what type of game this could turn into.
At one point, the Volcanoes cultivated a seven-point lead, but through consistent rebounding, and a clampdown defense that made every shot difficult, the Bighorns started chipping away at the deficit.
Wenatchee created plenty of good looks at the hoop, but early on, their final touch frequently missed the mark. They adjusted and eventually took the lead for the first time, with under two minutes in the quarter, when Wenatchee local Brandon Porter subbed in and immediately drained a three 18-17.
Vancouver rallied in the final seconds to regain the lead before the second quarter 22-19. But that would be the last lead they would see.
Wenatchee struck early, beginning the second quarter with a 7-0 run fueled by a three, a steal, and coast-to-coast finish, and post-work.
The Bighorns ballooned that lead to 16 after a 13-0 run within the last five minutes. At halftime, Wenatchee led 53-40.
Wenatchee didn’t let up. They poured it on in the third quarter, putting together a 14-3 run to gain a 24-point lead halfway through. The Bighorns were more efficient, forced more turnovers, and had a steady rotation of fresh legs 84-51.
33-points is a healthy, respectable lead, but over the last 12 minutes, Wenatchee nearly doubled it.
The Volcanoes’ short bench was already run ragged. They had spurts that showcased their tenacity, but the Bighorns were too much, knocking down threes and free throws and finishing off the drive.
Two minutes in, they were up 40 points. Halfway through, they were up 52. When the final buzzer rang, Wenatchee had nearly doubled their lead and the Volcanoes’ point total. Wenatchee won 129-65.
It was an impressive celebration on a franchise’s opening night.
The Bighorns host the Salem Capitals at the Town Toyota Center Sunday at 3 p.m.
