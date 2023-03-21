WENATCHEE — After a repeat win against the Vancouver Volcanoes at Chelan High School on Friday night, the Bighorns hosted the Seattle Super Hawks at the Town Toyota Center on Sunday.

A late fourth-quarter surge by the Bighorns was almost enough for an upset, but Seattle held strong and won 84-78.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

