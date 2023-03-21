WENATCHEE — After a repeat win against the Vancouver Volcanoes at Chelan High School on Friday night, the Bighorns hosted the Seattle Super Hawks at the Town Toyota Center on Sunday.
A late fourth-quarter surge by the Bighorns was almost enough for an upset, but Seattle held strong and won 84-78.
Seattle maintained an early lead until the final two minutes of the first quarter when Djuan Miller knocked down a jumper.
Seattle regained the lead and blew past it by getting to the free-throw line, hitting threes and pulling down rebounds on both sides of the court. They led at half, 47-33.
Wenatchee whittled that deficit down to eight in the third quarter with consistent rebounding, converting in transition and hitting shots, 61-53.
The Bighorns earned an opportunity in the final quarter. With three minutes left in the game, Seattle still had a 10-point lead. In one minute, Wenatchee dwindled that down to two after Jaylen Nixon stole the ball, hit a 3-pointer, and then a jumper on the next possession. The score was 80-78.
Seattle was able to get to the foul line with enough frequency and hit enough of those opportunities in the final minutes to ice the game, 84-78.
Seattle shot 5% better from the field on fewer attempts and hit more free throws. Each team shot equally poor, around 23%, from behind the arc but Wenatchee outrebounded Seattle, 44-39.
Gamaun Boykin led Wenatchee with 17 points and five rebounds. Jaylen Nixon was close behind with 16 points and three steals. Jahlin Smith finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.
For Seattle, Justin Moore led with 20 points and six rebounds. Hezekiah Quinlan finished with 14 points.
This keeps Seattle at the top of the Western Conference with a record of 6-1.
Wenatchee is now 3-4 and holds the fifth position.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone