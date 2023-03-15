EAST WENATCHEE — Wednesday night began a three-game stretch of home games for the Bighorns across three separate basketball courts.
They first hosted San Diego at Eastmont High School. Their early lead rocked the Sharks back on their heels before it fizzled away at halftime. But the Bighorns' second-half consistency lifted them to their second win of the season, 105-97.
World photo/Don Seabrook The Wenatchee Bighorns beat the San Diego Sharks in basketball Wednesday night, March 15, 2023, at Eastmont High School 105-97. The game was tied after the first half as the local team pulled away in the second.
Slowly the Sharks chipped away at the early lead by capitalizing on turnovers and quick transitions. With six minutes left in the first quarter, they took the lead 13-12.
Wenatchee responded with a block from Jahlin Smith, who averages three blocks per game and is tied for the most in the league, and sparked a fast break that Smith finished.
That began a Wenatchee run that ended in a tie after a 3-point play from Stanley Christian with three minutes left.
The Sharks ballooned the deficit to six by finishing drives, hitting free throws and knocking down threes. An offensive blitz from Wenatchee’s Gamaun Boykin in the last seconds deflated the lead somewhat 28-26.
Wenatchee began the next quarter with a lead change after Jaylen Nixon, the team’s leading scorer, hit a three and went coast-to-coast for the finish 31-30.
San Diego brought it back shortly after, starting an elastic lead that would only swell to a few possessions before Wenatchee pulled it back. They were tied at halftime 54-54 but only after two minutes of lead changes.
The Bighorns shot 50% from the field in the game. With four minutes left in the third quarter, Wenatchee took the lead and never looked back.
They out-rebounded the Sharks, consistently converted on turnovers, got stops and to the free-throw line. It eventually led to a 13-point lead the Sharks narrowed at the end.
Christian led Wenatchee with 25 points on 71.4% shooting. Nixon followed with 23 points and four steals on 44.4% shooting. Smith finished with 17 points and three blocks on 72.7% shooting.
For San Diego, John Rich led with 23 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Chiddy Golden finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
Wenatchee’s record improved to 2-3. San Diego is now 1-2.
Wenatchee hosts Vancouver at Chelan High School on Friday at 7:05 p.m.
