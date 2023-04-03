SAN JOSE, Calif. — Over the weekend, the Bighorns didn't stop playing basketball. From Friday to Sunday, they played on a different court in a different city, for three straight days with largely promising outcomes, winning two of the three games in large part due to massive double-double performances from Kelvon Fuller.
On Friday, the LA South Bay Flash hosted the Bighorns at Compton College, just south of Los Angeles. The Bighorns had an all-around dominant game.
Wenatchee shot 11% better from the field, 25% better from the free-throw line on similar attempts and outrebounded the Flash by 17. The only statistic that kept the Flash in the game was their 3-point shooting.
Fuller led the Bighorns with a double-double of 30 points and 22 rebounds. He also had two steals and two blocks. Jaylen Nixon followed with 23 points. Gamaun Boykin had 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Walter Urbina finished with another double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.
For the Flash, Christopher Bradford led with 23 points, four assists and eight rebounds. Kahliel Wyatt followed with a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds. Victor Wariso finished with 18 points.
On Saturday, the Bakersfield Majestics hosted the Bighorns at the North of the River Rec Center.
It was a competitive stalemate where every statistic was mirrored by the other down to the final seconds. All but one. The Majestics found a way to reach the foul line more often and when the night was done, they had sunk 10 more free throws to win by four 102-98.
Fuller led Wenatchee with another massive double-double of 27 points and 19 rebounds. Jayrn Johnson followed with 17 points and three steals. Stanley Christian finished with another double-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.
San Jose was the last leg of the 3-city tour. The West Coast Breeze hosted the Bighorns on Sunday and Wenatchee came out smelling a little sweeter. Wenatchee won 132-118.
Their first win over the Flash snapped a 3-game losing streak and with their win over San Jose, the Bighorn’s record improves to 5-7. They are tied for fifth in the West with the Salem Capitals.
The Bighorns host the LA South Bay Flash at the Town Toyota Center on April 13 at 7:05 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone