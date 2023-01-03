The NFL took the unprecedented step of suspending play Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati, and — while shocked and weeping teammates watched — was administered CPR and transported by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition.

Hamlin, 24, climbed to his feet after making a jarring but routine tackle of receiver Tee Higgins, then stumbled and seemed to lose consciousness as he fell backward to the turf. Players who witnessed that urgently motioned for medical personnel, and the ambulance was brought onto the field.



