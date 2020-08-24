EAST WENATCHEE — Local drivers Seth Frazier and Terry Osborn made a good run in the Dicks Heating and Air Conditioning Thunder Cars main event Saturday night at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval, but both came up just short to BJ Tidrick, who led the entire last half of the 50 lap race and took the checkered flag.
Frazier had won each of the past three Thunder Car races coming into Saturday. But with a stacked field of 24 other drivers, there was some hefty competition on the track.
Frazier battled with Tidrick the final 25 laps but was unable to pass his long-time friend from Kennewick. Osborn finished third.
“(Tidrick’s) one of the best Northwest drivers this class has ever seen,” Frazier told NCWLIFE post-race. “It was pretty cool to race against him and he’s one of my buddies too.”
But with the second-place finish, Frazier holds onto the points lead with just the Neal Newberry 125 (Sept. 26) left on the schedule for the Thunder Cars.
Even though the Thunder Cars field was already the largest the Super Oval has had in over a decade, general manager Jeremy Anders said if the Canadian border was open, there would have been close to 40 cars in the main event.
“We had a lot of Canadian friends that wanted to come and race,” Anders said. “So I think we’ll put out the same rules packet for next year and hopefully have another big race.”
The Northwest Pro 4 Trucks kicked things off Saturday night with the first of two 25 lap main events — the second 25 laps were completed right before the Thunder Cars hit the track.
Ty Tipps, Electric City, led for the first six laps before he crashed coming out of turn four to end his night. Even with the long layoff in between races he was unable to get back into the field for the second half. Pete Brady, Tacoma, took the lead with nine laps to go in the first 25 and held on for the win. Jeff Hector, Ephrata, and Chris Whisman finished second and third.
After the Trucks got into the pits the Plumb Perfect Roadrunners hit the track, and for the second straight race Jared Ingram, Wenatchee, took the checkered flag. Rookie driver Masen Hagood, Ephrata, retains the points lead despite breaking his car in qualifying.
The Northwest Economy Midgets then completed their 30 lap run, where Nik Larson, Graham, dominated. Once he was able to get around Rebel Jackson Jr. he cruised to the finish line, opening up a half-track lead on the rest of the pack. Jackson Jr, Buckley, finished second and Marty Rosier, Burien, finished third.
Chad Holaday, Wenatchee, won his second straight B-Mod race, beating out Rocky Crocker and Dave Macken, and then Jason Majors, Puyallup, was able to hold off Jeff Hector and Pete Brady to take the checkered in the second 25 lap run for the Pro 4 Trucks.
Overall, “it was a great night of racing,” Anders said Monday.
The Super Oval now has another three-week layoff before returning for the Jerry Berschauer Memorial 100 on Sept. 12.
“We should have 20-plus Pro-Models,” Anders said. “That should be intense.”