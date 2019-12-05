WENATCHEE — Just hours after the Wenatchee Wild secured one of their biggest wins of the season, as they downed the Interior leading Penticton Vees 4-3 Wednesday night, the team made a stunning announcement.
Effective immediately, Bliss Littler will be stepping down as head coach, citing personal health concerns that have plagued him the last two and a half years, according to a press release Thursday morning. He will remain in his general manager position though and focus his attention on the business side of the club.
Assistant coach Chris Clark has been named interim head coach and will hold the position for the remainder of the season with Leigh Mendelson remaining as associate head coach.
Though Clark and Littler discussed the matter a few days ago, the announcement did catch Clark, who has been with the Wild since the teams’ inception in 2008, a little bit by surprise.
“It’s unfortunate the circumstances, Bliss is a good friend of mine and I’ve been lucky enough to work for him these past eight years, but (his) health is more important,” Clark said Thursday, a day before the Wild head out on a three-game road trip. “It caught me by surprise but really the last few days (all) I’ve thought is about him, his health, and making sure he is ok.”
Littler came to Wenatchee during the 2012-13 season and has posted a 259-136-46 record during his tenure. He led the Wild to their first BCHL championship in 2017-18 as well as the CJHL’s Doyle Cup that same season. Overall, in his 26-year career as a head coach Littler holds an astounding (836-450-144) record and (.635) winning percentage.
Frankly, his resume is unmatched in junior hockey. He’s twice been named the BCHL Coach of the Year (2016, 2018) and once in the AJHL (1995). Littler has also guided hundreds of players to NCAA Division I hockey and has had nearly 30 players selected in the NHL Draft. He leaves the bench as the winningest head coach in US Tier I and Tier II junior hockey history.
Given that, his departure leaves a sizable void behind the bench, though there probably isn’t a more capable and battle-tested replacement than Clark.
“The team is in excellent hands,” Littler said in the press release. “Chris has a strong hockey mind and his vision is obviously in sync with our goals as an organization.”
Before joining the Wild in 2008, Clark played college hockey at Minnesota State University (Mankato) from 2003-07 and also played in the BCHL as a member of the 2001-02 Fred Page Cup Champion Victoria Salsa.
So he’s been there and he knows what it takes to win. Ultimately, he just wants things to remain the same.
“I’d like to keep things going,” Clark said. “We’re playing good hockey right now and we have a good group in the locker room. I told the guys today that nothing on the day-to-day will change. We all miss Bliss dearly and in no way am I trying to replace him. Bliss has set a great foundation and I really like the group we have. It’s a good blend of older and younger guys — I’m excited to see what happens in the last three months.”
Littler informed the team of his decision on Thursday. There are always questions about how a decision like this will impact the team going forward but for the time being, rookie Tyler Young said the boys wish is to play for Bliss.
“It’s super sad obviously, Bliss took a chance on all of us and he’s drastically made myself and everyone a better hockey player over the last three months,” Young said. “It’s tough to see but hopefully we can rally around him and play the next couple of months for Bliss. I know guys are more than willing to do that and hopefully, we can hit our stride.”
On Clark, Young said everyone in the locker room loves and respects him.
“We wouldn’t want anyone else behind the bench,” Young said of Clark.
Obviously, these aren’t the best circumstances for Clark to be thrust into the role, but he’s ready for the role.
“I’m so thankful (to be chosen) and love the Wild with my whole heart,” Clark said. “I feel fortunate to have worked with three great coaches before me and I’ve learned a bunch. I’m excited about the opportunity, the circumstances not so much. But I’m going to do everything I can to make sure we continue to proud Wild tradition of the last 12 years.”
The Wild start their three-game road trip Saturday night against Vernon. Puck drops at 7 p.m.