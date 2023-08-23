Geno Smith (copy) (copy)

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith earned a new three year contract after a successful first season as the team's starting quarterback.

 The Seattle Times/Jennifer Buchanan

With two preseason games in the books, it's again time to assess what the Seahawks' initial 53-man roster might look like.

Remember, there is one cutdown date — all teams must pare rosters from 90 to 53 by 1 p.m. on Aug. 29. Teams can establish a 16-man practice squad the following day.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.