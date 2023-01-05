Bobby Wagner, Russell Wilson (copy)

Former Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner will likely receive a warmer welcome from Seattle fans Sunday afternoon than quarterback Russell Wilson did during his return to Seattle to open the season.

 Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times

RENTON — Sunday doesn't offer Bobby Wagner just an opportunity for a little revenge "playing the organization that you felt gave up on you."

Wagner said returning to Seattle to play the Seahawks also gives him a chance to walk out of Lumen Field with a lot better feeling than the last time he did on Jan. 2, 2022.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.