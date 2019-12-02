The regular season is over, and now it is all about where will the Huskies and Cougars will play. Could we see a classic Rose Bowl matchup in the Holiday Bowl, or will there be a reunion for Chris Petersen with Boise State? Here's the latest projected bowl slots for both Washington and Washington State.
ESPN
Washington State: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Boise State, Holiday Bowl vs. Michigan
Washington: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Boise State, Cheez-It Bowl vs. San Diego State
Sporting News
Washington State: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Boise State
Washington: Redbox Bowl vs. Indiana
The Athletic
Washington State: Sun Bowl vs. Wake Forest
Washington: Alamo vs. Baylor
Stadium
Washington State: Sun Bowl vs. Wake Forest
Washington: Redbox Bowl vs. Indiana
Banner Society
Washington State: Cheez-It Bowl vs. San Diego State
Washington: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Boise State
College Football News
Washington State: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Hawaii
Washington: Alamo Bowl vs. Baylor
CBS Sports
Washington State: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Boise State
Washington: Redbox Bowl vs. Illinois
24/7 Sports
Washington State: Sun Bowl vs. Wake Forest
Washington: Holiday Bowl vs. Michigan