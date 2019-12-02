The regular season is over, and now it is all about where will the Huskies and Cougars will play. Could we see a classic Rose Bowl matchup in the Holiday Bowl, or will there be a reunion for Chris Petersen with Boise State? Here's the latest projected bowl slots for both Washington and Washington State.

ESPN

Washington State: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Boise State, Holiday Bowl vs. Michigan

Washington: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Boise State, Cheez-It Bowl vs. San Diego State

Sporting News

Washington State: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Boise State

Washington: Redbox Bowl vs. Indiana

The Athletic

Washington State: Sun Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Washington: Alamo vs. Baylor

Stadium

Washington State: Sun Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Washington: Redbox Bowl vs. Indiana

Banner Society

Washington State: Cheez-It Bowl vs. San Diego State

Washington: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Boise State

College Football News

Washington State: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Hawaii

Washington: Alamo Bowl vs. Baylor

CBS Sports

Washington State: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Boise State

Washington: Redbox Bowl vs. Illinois

24/7 Sports

Washington State: Sun Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Washington: Holiday Bowl vs. Michigan

