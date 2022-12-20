YAKIMA — Almost one year after shattering her own single-game school record for rebounds, Central Washington's Samantha Bowman raised the bar once again Saturday night at Yakima Valley College.

The Zillah grad grabbed a GNAC-record 31 boards in the Wildcats' 79-52 rout of Whitman, and she also contributed 12 points. Sunshine Huerta led CWU's offense once again with 24 points while dishing out five assists.



