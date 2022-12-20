YAKIMA — Almost one year after shattering her own single-game school record for rebounds, Central Washington's Samantha Bowman raised the bar once again Saturday night at Yakima Valley College.
The Zillah grad grabbed a GNAC-record 31 boards in the Wildcats' 79-52 rout of Whitman, and she also contributed 12 points. Sunshine Huerta led CWU's offense once again with 24 points while dishing out five assists.
Asher Cai added 12 points to complete another strong performance by Division II's highest scoring trio. The Wildcats shot better than 52% from the field in the first quarter as they raced out to a 10-point lead.
Bowman raised her season average to 15.2 rebounds per game and reclaimed her spot atop the Division II leaderboard, where she finished last season when she set a GNAC record with 477 rebounds. The 6-foot-4 forward needs 304 more to match the GNAC's career leader with 1,181 rebounds.
Central outrebounded Whitman 53-32 and improved to 9-1 heading into its last nonconference game of the season. The Wildcats will host Walla Walla Monday evening in their final game at YVC, one of three venues serving as their homecourt as renovations continue at Nicholson Pavilion.
___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone