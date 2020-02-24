CASHMERE — With their season on the line and facing an opponent who had just topped one of the rare teams to have dealt them, the Cashmere boys basketball team, a loss this season, the Bulldogs knew they had their work cut out for them. But as any sports fan knows, a team is almost never the same near the end of their season as they were at the beginning.
And by the end of the night, the Bulldogs showed how much they have improved over the duration of the season as they delivered the Newport Grizzlies a season-ending loss Saturday night 47-31.
“Really happy with the win,” said Cashmere Head Coach Levi Heyen. “Its really tough to win Districts and then have to come back and play the next game as a loser-out. It’s a tough position our league is in but happy for the boys to guarantee a position at the SunDome and a high seed.”
Newport, which beat Medical Lake in the Districts, came ready. They showed their ability to penetrate and dish through the Bulldogs’ defense and though both teams struggled to shoot from the mid-range and back, the Grizzlies put together a 4-0 run when Michael Owen hit a short baseline jumper to lead 6-2.
The Bulldogs responded with their own 4-0 streak to tie the game when Brooks Elliott drove to the basket and finished a contested lay-in 8-8.
Then the Bulldogs found their footing on defense and stole the ball in two back-to-back plays finally taking the lead for the first time when Carter Alberts hit a short baseline jumper 10-8. He followed that up with a couple of blocks in the paint that forced a Newport turnover.
Newport was able to tie it up with 11 seconds left when Ben Krogh hit two free-throws 10-10.
Newport’s zone defense was tough. They repelled any consistent penetration for closer field-goals and with Cashmere’s effective defensive switching doing the same, but in a different way, it created only incremental progression offensively for both sides and led to four lead changes over the first half of the quarter.
Cashmere finally took the last one and the lead when Elliott set a pick-and-roll on Sam Phillips and rolled creating an opening that Phillips found and finished the play 14-13.
Up until this point, both sides had been cold from deep but Nate Phillips finally cracked open the seal for Cashmere when he ripped one through the net from deep to extend the lead. It must have been contagious because Reid Smith followed suit on the next play 20-13.
Alberts and Elliott finished out the quarter strong for the Bulldogs when Alberts pocketed a steal and on the next defensive play, Elliott did the same and nearly finished with a dunk but was fouled at the rim. He hit a free-throw to extend the lead, and what would be the score at halftime 22-13. This should have been enough to send the Bulldogs into halftime with plenty of momentum but Alberts slid in with 12 seconds left and drew a charge, leveling it up another degree.
“We watched a lot of film on Newport and they defend, they’re physical,” said Heyen. “We knew we’d struggle to score so we focused our efforts on bearing down on the defensive end, getting stops, and when you hold a team to 31 points, you can’t ask for more than that.”
In the previous quarter, Cashmere’s defense clicked. They held the Grizzlies to just three points and that trend continued into the third quarter, holding them to six. Newport got most of those points at the beginning of the quarter and looked as though they were building themselves a little momentum but Cashmere quickly matched and topped their offensive production finishing the quarter 38-19.
Newport was physical and battled every minute. They were able to put together a winning quarter in the fourth but only after the Bulldogs put in their bench players. It wasn’t enough, however, and the Bulldogs took the victory along with all the stakes, extending their season into Regionals and State.
“Our guys competed and grinded. It was physical,” said Heyen. “We had some guys in the locker room with bloody noses. Our kids did a great job of responding on both ends of the floor. It was our best defensive effort of the year and the most important night to do it with the season on the line. Really proud of these guys.”
Nate Phillips led Cashmere with 13 points and Alberts added 9. Newport’s Krogh finished with 8.
Cashmere’s overall record is now 19-3 and Newport’s finished at 15-9 overall.
For State Regionals, Cashmere plays King’s Way Christian (19-5) Saturday, Feb. 29 at 4 p.m. at Wenatchee High School.