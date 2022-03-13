WENATCHEE — Fresh out of the gym and onto one of the few playable soccer fields this early in the season, the Cascade boys took on the Ephrata Tigers at the Apple Bowl Saturday afternoon.
The Kodiaks didn’t waste any time.
Five minutes in they already had a couple shots on goal. Though a little haphazard at times, they hustled after every loose ball, connected on passes up the sideline or over the defense.
“We started a little rusty,” Cascade Head Coach Jesus Sandoval said. “We’ve been in the gym this whole time, except for the Wenatchee Jamboree, so we knew going in.”
Cascade held possession the vast majority of the game. Ephrata was hardly able to string more than a couple passes together before they were broken up by the Kodiak midfield or defense. They weren’t able to get within 25 yards of the goal for much of the game.
But it was Ephrata that struck first. In the 12th minute, Ephrata scored off a corner kick to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
Cascade hardly blinked. They continued to attack, transitioned quickly out of their defense, and showed patience when necessary.
Then in the 18th minute, their persistence paid off when Kevin Castillo was awarded a penalty kick and sunk it into the net 1-1. The game stayed that way going into halftime, though Cascade continued to create opportunities.
“At halftime, we talked about how we are a skilled team," Sandoval said. "I thought we should take it back a bit, simplify, and concentrate on connecting our lines."
That turned out to be more than helpful, because after the half, the Kodiaks tallied one goal after another.
Castillo got his, and Cascade’s second goal in the 48th minute when he slotted another penalty to gain the lead 2-1.
Five minutes later, Maverick Miller dribbled up the goal-line and passed to Fernando Tovar for the finish 3-1.
Frustration was building for Ephrata, and it finally boiled over when an aggressive tackle injured Castillo, and they earned their first yellow card of the match. Minutes later they earned another, and it allowed Shane Slette to set up for a 25 yard free kick. One he sunk in the top left of the goal 4-1.
Not one minute later, in the 79th minute, every spectator suffered from deja vu. Cascade was awarded another free kick at nearly the same point on the pitch. Slette squared up, and after a crack, and curl, the ball found the same spot in the net 5-1.
“They were beautiful goals,” Sandoval said. “And he’s only a freshman. We still have a young team, only two seniors. We need to continue working on chemistry. We are hoping to build off this and continue to improve.”
Cascade plays at Ellensburg this Tuesday at 4 p.m.