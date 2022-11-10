NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will try to become the only quarterback to start and win in four different countries (U.S., England, Mexico and Germany) in the Sunday game against the Seahawks.

 Reuters file photo/Nathan Ray Seebeck

The National Football League said it could have sold over 3 million tickets for the first regular season game ever in Germany between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday proving again that Tom Brady can attract a crowd.

The Buccaneers quarterback is certainly not the only reason for the massive interest but even the NFL admits that with seven-times Super Bowl winner on Munich's Allianz Arena field there is an added buzz.



