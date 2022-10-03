One thing we know about the 2022 Seahawks through four games is to take the over.

After Sunday’s 48-45 win over the Lions, the template suddenly seems set for a team capable of scoring at will — at least against a defense as bad as Detroit’s — but capable of being scored on at will, as well.



