Legendary former UConn forward Breanna Stewart has a new team this WNBA season, and she'll be balling in some new sneakers as well.
Puma announced the Stewie 2, which is set to release on May 19, the same day Stewart is set to make her regular-season debut with the New York Liberty. The former league MVP left the Seattle Storm to sign with New York in the offseason.
The sneaker, which is Stewart's second signature shoe with Puma, is nicknamed 'Ruby' and inspired by her one-year-old daughter, Ruby Mae. As you might expect, it has a bright red colorway.
"As I began creating my second signature shoe with Puma, I knew I wanted to name it after my daughter, Ruby," Stewart said in a release. "Not only to symbolize the incredible bond I share with my daughter, but also to pay homage to the unwavering strength and resilience of mothers everywhere. Being a mother inspires me to be the best version of myself everyday, and I hope wearing the 'Ruby' colorway empowers others to recognize the limitless abilities and spirit within themselves."
Stewart is one of the few women's basketball players with her own signature sneaker. Her first signature model, Stewie 1, was released last season.
After adding former WNBA MVPs in Stewart and former Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones, as well as a four-time All-Star in Courtney Vandersloot to a roster that already included up-and-coming star Sabrina Ionescu, the Liberty are widely expected to be a championship contender this season.
