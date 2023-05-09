Legendary former UConn forward Breanna Stewart has a new team this WNBA season, and she'll be balling in some new sneakers as well.

Puma announced the Stewie 2, which is set to release on May 19, the same day Stewart is set to make her regular-season debut with the New York Liberty. The former league MVP left the Seattle Storm to sign with New York in the offseason.



