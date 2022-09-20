Perhaps the most dynastic sports team will put its record-breaking streak on the line when the FIBA World Cup tips off this week in Sydney, Australia.

A new-look USA women’s basketball team led by Storm standouts Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd and WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson highlights a heavily favored and star-studded squad looking to extend its dominance against a field of international competitors that believes the Americans are vulnerable for the first time in decades.