Brewster second baseman Brady Wulf bare hands a slowly hit ground ball and makes the play for the out during the 1B state semifinal game against Tri-Cities Prep Friday at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium in Ephrata.
EPHRATA — The defending 2B baseball state champions and No. 1 seed in the 2023 state tournament — the Brewster High School Bears — took on the Tri-Cities Prep Jaguars (Pasco) in the semifinals Friday night. Ephrata High School hosted the tournament at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium.
Brewster (23-1) collected its 15th consecutive win to make the semifinals where it met another team that was also the league and district champions of its own neighborhood.
The Jaguars (18-3) had the best record in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference (East) and beat River View (Kennewick) — the No. 5 state seed — in the District 5 championship by two runs. That earned the Jaguars the No. 4 seed at state.
To make the semifinals, the Jaguars also garnered a lengthy 10-game winnings streak.
The competition was so palpable it must have invigorated the baseball gods as the threat of lightning temporarily stopped the game with the Bears leading 4-3 at the bottom of the fifth inning.
When play resumed, the Jaguars were able to tie it up before Brewster took their next at-bat in the 6th inning but the score sustained throughout the whole inning. The game was tied 4-4 at the bottom of the seventh inning. Each team had four hits.
The game continued into the night. The final score was not available at the time of publication. The story will be updated online.
