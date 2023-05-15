WENATCHEE — You’re a hard hill to climb when you’re the top-ranked 2B baseball team in the state, earned the Central Washington B league title, and are the defending state champions. Simply put, Tonasket High School had its hands full with the Brewster Bears Saturday at the Wenatchee High School baseball field.
This wasn’t news for the Tigers (12-11). They play in the same league and had already lost three previous games to Brewster (22-1) during the regular season without scoring a single run in any. The district championship was a chance to break that trend but Brewster was a well-oiled, seasoned machine and they kept the tradition going, winning the title by a 10-0 shutout.
Both teams already knew they would advance, win or lose, to the state playoffs. But because Brewster held the No. 1 seed they were allowed to bypass the opening round while Tonasket would have to win an additional game to make the championship.
Brewster will host the winner of the Ilwaco and Northwest Christian (Colbert) game on Saturday at 3 p.m. Tonasket plays River View (Kennewick) at Davis High School (Yakima) on Saturday at noon.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone