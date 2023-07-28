WENATCHEE — As high-school-aged athletes stumbled out of a two-plus-year pandemic — that understandably fractured their access to consistent training, feedback, and competition — sports communities limped alongside them.
Still, slowly, over the past year or so, they began to piece the jagged edges back together and fill the necessary voids.
One such void was an outlet for 18U summer league baseball in the Wenatchee Valley. It was once filled by the Apple Valley Packers, a select regional baseball team who competed within the Central Washington American Legion Baseball League — a top-tier league that saw teams reach the World Series four times between 2000 and 2010.
The baseball community recognized the need and the Columbia River Currents were created in its stead last summer. The new program is still in its infancy, continuing to grow into its potential, but they still play on the same Recreation Park baseball field the Packers once did — a park steeped in baseball heritage.
Recreation Park was once the home of the Wenatchee Chiefs, a minor-league team affiliated with the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and New York Yankees from 1937-65, with a brief hiatus during WWII.
In the late 50s and 60s, the team helped foster the development of Claude Osteen, Ken Holtzman, and Glenn Beckert who went on to become multi-time all-stars in Major League Baseball (MLB). Ken Hubbs was also a former player and was voted National League Rookie of the Year in 1962.
Coaching the Currents
Mark Brownlee — Wenatchee High School’s JV baseball head coach — and Eastmont High School’s head baseball coach, Darren Hoff, shared the head coaching duties as they assembled the idea of the Currents into something more tangible.
“Darren Hoff has been a mentor for me for a number of years as I continue my journey as a high school baseball coach,” Brownlee said. “For me, it also provides an opportunity to be a third-base coach at the highest high school level, managing a game, substitutions — it’s a good learning opportunity. Doing it live is the only way to learn and to do it in summer is the best scenario.”
The other critical components were former WHS head baseball coach Josh Ervin and Brandon Schmitten — who in addition to being an assistant coach — was also responsible for coordinating schedules with other ballclubs. He also coached the Wildcats in the past.
The coaches filled in for each other as needed when other obligations came up throughout the team’s second summer season — which had only recently ended.
They brought a roster together that was a majority of Eastmont players but several from Wenatchee and the surrounding area also made the team. They had initially planned to have two teams but were short just enough players to be forced to condense them into one.
Schmitten somehow managed to re-orchestrate the schedule to accommodate the change. They shifted the Currents’ roster around to better match the ages of the teams they would play throughout the summer but many of the younger players also gained the valuable experience of playing against older competition.
Summer League
Summer baseball is experimental. A lab purposefully designed to provide every ballplayer with the opportunity to tweak and adjust any aspect of their game and directly apply it to a game against real competition. The stakes, naturally, feel lower than in the high school regular season, where big adjustments might have higher consequences.
“It mostly revolved around fine-tuning skills they already had,” Brownlee said. “When we talk, it’s easier and the kids are more open to swing changes or pitching delivery with more at-bats and innings. There were a number of kids that had successful summers that will push them into the high school season.”
The summer is more focused on playing, but the coaches also helped a few dedicated athletes between games — which can be challenging to manage with summer jobs and other sports. The focus was on skill-based fundamentals and efficient, explosive athletic movements specific to each position.
“We’re reteaching and learning how to move properly to get the most out of their body,” Brownlee said. “We practice one-on-one to get specific feedback on one piece of a swing or pitching delivery. They get more eyeballs on them.”
As the program evolves, aspects of weight training, recovery and longevity will be introduced.
The final game and future
The season ended on an odd note on July 18. The Currents traveled to Brewster for a doubleheader and though the Currents had seen a fair amount of success this season, Brewster has been one of their more formidable challenges. They lost the first game to Brewster, but Game 2 was back and forth, locking them in a tie as the sun set. Both coaches decided to call it on account of darkness.
“Interesting way to end a season,” Brownlee said with a laugh. “Brewster is a formidable opponent — solid ball club, with solid at-bats. It was the best we played them all summer.”
The program will continue to evolve in the offseason. The coaches hope to draw more players next year, especially the ones who have found other summer ballclubs to play for throughout the state. More competitive opportunities to play closer to home, in front of college and other coaches, will only improve local high school programs and satisfy enthusiastic spectators.
As more Central Washington teams look to reenter the American League Baseball League, the Currents continually take steps to make sure they’ll be one of those teams, to continue the legacy and baseball tradition this valley has known for generations.