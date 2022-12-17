DENVER — Russell Wilson cleared the NFL's concussion protocol on Friday but will not play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said the decision to sit Wilson was made by a group that included the top levels of the organization.



