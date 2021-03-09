CASHMERE — The Eastmont Wildcats made it look easy Tuesday.
Jayden Brown recorded a hattrick in the opening 20 minutes — scoring her first two a minute apart — and the Wildcats downed the Cashmere Bulldogs 5-nil on a chilly night in Cashmere.
For Eastmont, it’s been a long time coming. Even in past non-leaguers, Cashmere (1-2) has been the Wildcats bugaboo the past couple of seasons. But Tuesday was fairly convincing; Eastmont controlled the pace, dominated possession and held a 20-5 shot advantage.
Just a solid performance all around from Eastmont, who improve to (4-0) with the win.
“Jayden Brown was lights out,” Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado said. “She just showed up (tonight) and we had some good through balls. It’s just fun to watch our team play soccer. They aren’t booting the ball or clearing to no one, we’re using every inch of the field to get to the goal, which is what I’ve been most impressed with. We’re creating opportunities from both flanks and using multiple players to build, like I said, it’s just been fun to watch.”
Eastmont dialed up the pressure right off the opening kick, driving balls out wide before attempting to fire a cross into Brown, Megan Chandler or Paige Fischer. Brown eventually scored a pair of goals in the fifth and sixth minute from the exact same spot — just inside the box at the elbow.
Brown completed the hattrick 10 minutes later to put the Wildcats ahead 3-nil.
The Bulldogs started to build a few attacks in the final 20 minutes of the first half, but they were unable to get that final pass in to get a quality shot on frame. Cashmere capitalized on a few Eastmont turnovers and earned a corner kick in the final 10 minutes of the half; generating a quality shot from Ava Courtney off a set-piece that was stoned by keeper Kora Fry.
Eastmont continued to press at the start of the second half and had a chance to extend their lead with a free-kick from just outside the box, but Fischer clanged her attempt off the crossbar. Brown also floated a few nice through balls into Chandler but they were always just a tad out of reach.
Fischer finally got one through in the 70th minute, floating a goal from just outside the box over the keeper’s head and into the back of the net.
Fellow freshman Kylee Maytrychit then intercepted a potential clear attempt and cracked an absolute laser from just outside the box that zipped through the Cashmere defenders for the final goal of the match.
“Both Maytrychit and Fischer can play,” Hurtado said. “They have been playing for a long time and they are filling in well. Kylee is doing great as our defensive mid and I call Paige my utility player; I can put her anywhere on the field and she shines. So I feel very comfortable with them out there.”
Eastmont has a few off days to get ready for Saturday’s match against Cascade. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
“Javi and I are good buddies and I am happy that he finally decided to take a head coaching position, he’s been ready for a long time,” Hurtado said. “I know they had a tight game against Cashmere but I don’t know too much about how they’re going to play. I want to celebrate Javi in his first season as a head coach but we got to show up and compete nonetheless. I just have a ton of respect for him.”
Cashmere, who dropped to (1-2) with the loss, will look to bounce back Thursday on the road against Omak. The Bulldogs then have Wenatchee at home Saturday night. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.