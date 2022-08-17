WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee All Stars took to the pitch on July 23 as clear underdogs. A two-year-old semi-pro team, the All Stars faced a professional team playing in their own backyards with a tournament on the line.
“It was funny ... the captain of the Bay Cities looked at me and he was like ‘congratulations on making it over here,’” said Wenatchee captain Jose Espinoza, recalling how the team was greeted just prior to game time. “And all of our team heard it, and I made sure that everybody knew. I made sure that they knew they didn’t think we deserved to be here. They were congratulating us for making it.”
Wenatchee then secured a 1-0 victory to capture the NISA Cup Pacific Final, a tournament with 36 teams from nine regions spread across the country, to further establish legitimacy.
“The disrespect really motivates us to show them what we can do,” he said.
Everything about the All Stars is an intentional decision aimed toward the ultimate goal of establishing Wenatchee as a soccer hotbed. In the team’s eyes, talented players should garner scouts and attention without needing to travel outside of the valley.
The club, founded by Mauricio Sánchez and David Sánchez, is a registered 501©(3) with a five-year plan for the team to turn professional, something the founders think can be accomplished in the next three years. Team members currently are not paid and members fundraised to pay travel expenses for recent road games.
Wenatchee FC, a previous semipro team, folded back in 2016 after three years in operation. Now, the All Stars want to fill the void.
“I think everybody is kind of hungry to just do it, to put Wenatchee back out there,” said Coach Mauricio Sánchez.
The players
The team name reflects players from Wenatchee, Eastmont, Chelan, Cashmere, Quincy and as far away as the Tri-Cities coming together to form an “all-star team.”
Each player has a unique path to the All Stars, most of which include pitstops far away from the valley. Ages vary wildly, ranging from 15 to 33, with players who accomplished success on other squads throughout the roster.
Espinoza, a 2017 Eastmont High School graduate, served as a soccer captain during his high school career. He then studied at Wenatchee Valley College, where he again served as captain.
Following his collegiate career, he began to practice with a semipro team in Spokane. When the opportunity to come back and play in his hometown came, he jumped at the chance.
“I always knew that Wenatchee had a lot of talent, a wealth of talent,” Espinoza said. “We just never had a team that kind of made it. And I just saw the movement and wanted to be a part of it.”
Espinoza said there were previously toxic aspects to the Wenatchee soccer culture, with players thinking they were too good individually to come together.
“All of us had to put our ego aside at one point,” he said. “Let’s do this, let’s make this happen. And I think that’s really the motive, to just kind of represent Wenatchee and show what we can do.”
Galván Eleazar, a 2013 Chelan High School graduate, was a member of a 2013 squad that captured the 1A state title. After high school, he played at Skagit Valley College and Western Washington University.
Following his college career, he played semipro in Bellingham. The opportunity to play friendly competition was something Eleazar was excited about.
“It feels amazing, especially playing with players I’ve known all my life,” he said. “It feels great, you know, being back home, especially. Playing in front of your own family.”
With the 2022 season nearly complete, the All Stars will host tryouts for the 2023 squad in March.
The coach
For Mauricio Sánchez, part of the vision of the All stars is to give back to the next generation of soccer players.
“Not having a competitive soccer to look forward to coming out of high school, or even when we were in high school, to be able to have that platform to showcase our skills and have the ability or opportunity to get picked up by a [Division I or Division II] school from anywhere, really,” he said. “So my idea of coming back was that ‘I want to build something like that, something I didn’t have for myself.’”
Sánchez played for four years at Eastmont before attending Wenatchee Valley College to continue his career. A sign commemorating the WVC championship team Sánchez played on still hangs on the scoreboard at the Mike Hollis Soccer Field.
Post-playing career, he started an academy for goalkeepers and later coached at Evergreen State College. He moved back to Wenatchee and began coaching youth soccer. It was this stop, Sánchez said, that got the ball rolling on founding the team.
“We knew that there was no semi-pro. We knew that there was a lot of guys ... wanting to play competitive soccer,” he said.
Early tournament success gave the team the belief that the idea could be successful. While confident, Sánchez said he has still been taken aback by how much winning the team has done and how quickly.
“It’s just the surprise of ‘we’re so young and winning championships left and right.’ It’s just, to me, it’s unbelievable,” he said. “Whether we’re playing at a semi-pro level, a tournament level, a higher level against pros, it’s just, I would have never imagined it. If we would have set out and said, ‘In two years, we would have three trophies, I wouldn’t have believed it.”
Success on the field
On Aug. 6, the All Stars beat Nido Aguila FC 5-1 in Tacoma. The win capped off Wenatchee’s second straight Cascadia Premier League championship season. Earlier this year, the team beat Bay Cities to capture a NISA cup.
Wenatchee has a plan that includes eventually joining the United Soccer League, a professional league that began in 2011 and includes 27 teams scattered across the country, or another professional league.
“We’ve made so much noise in these two years — not just as a club, but as a community, on and off the field — that I think we’re being watched, in a good way,” said owner David Sánchez.
Sánchez said from the beginning the All Stars have worked to be about more than soccer.
“From day one, that’s the first thing that we wanted to really share with our players. As team owners, coaches, whatever,” he said. “It was creating that platform where young players can come out and do their thing, to showcase their ability, trying to get a pro contract, trying to get a sports scholarship to go to college. ... And not only that but reinforcing and strengthening our community.”