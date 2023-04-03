CHELAN — After Mountain Goat baseball ticked another tally in their Caribou Trail League winning streak, 38 games, winning the first game of a doubleheader against Cashmere on Saturday 5-2, their streak finally came to an end.
Chelan’s Braiden Boyd, already a Washington State University commit, pitched six innings, gave up three hits and finished with 14 strikeouts. He helped Chelan to an early 5-0 lead within the first three innings before Cashmere scored the final two in the last inning.
Trenton Mason pitched all innings for Cashmere and only gave up three earned runs. Trevor Shoults led the Bulldogs with 2 RBIs and was 2-for-4 at the plate.
Rylan Cody was responsible for two of Chelan’s six hits in the game.
Cashmere dominated the second game. Jack Croci pitched five innings and gave up three hits while earning seven strikeouts in an 11-0 shutout win.
Cashmere scored three runs in three of the first four innings and two runs in the fifth.
Caed Wilkinson led Cashmere with four RBIs and a triple. Croci followed with two RBIs and two stolen bases. Shoults was 2-for-2 at the plate and scored two runs.
“We need to find a way to clean up our game, as numerous errors, and the lack of hitting, contributed to our struggles,” said Chelan Head Coach Dana Papasedero. “Cashmere was well prepared, and clearly were motivated to take on the Goats.”
Cashmere plays at La Salle for a doubleheader on Saturday at noon and 2 p.m.
