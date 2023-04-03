CHELAN — After Mountain Goat baseball ticked another tally in their Caribou Trail League winning streak, 38 games, winning the first game of a doubleheader against Cashmere on Saturday 5-2, their streak finally came to an end.

Chelan’s Braiden Boyd, already a Washington State University commit, pitched six innings, gave up three hits and finished with 14 strikeouts. He helped Chelan to an early 5-0 lead within the first three innings before Cashmere scored the final two in the last inning.



