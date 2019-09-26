CASHMERE — The Bulldogs got their CTL season off on a good note following a three-week road swing, smashing the visiting Chelan Goats 4-nil at Cashmere Soccer Field.
Though the Goats are much improved from years past, they were no match for the Bulldogs, who controlled every third and dominated possession. Chances were slim for the Goats, who registered just one shot on target the entire game and plentiful for the Bulldogs.
It was all Cashmere from the opening kick. The Bulldogs peppered Goats’ keeper, Ashley Sams, with quality chances almost immediately, but Sams was up for the challenge and stuffed them all early on.
The barrage finally got to her though 20 minutes in as Kaitlyn Bjorklund squeaked a shot through from just inside the box to give Cashmere an early 1-nil lead.
Cashmere kept firing, but couldn’t get another one past Sams until the final minute of the half. Senior Chloe Diaz made a nifty move to skirt past two Chelan defenders with the ball before following up her own rebound and finishing the goal.
The Bulldogs picked up right where they left off in the second half and continued to generate chance-after-chance, scoring a pair of goals off the feet of Natalie Dart and Clare Norman.
Overall, just a dominant performance for Cashmere in its first home game since the season-opener on September 7.
“It’s a win,” Tronson said after the match. “We’ve been on the road for three weeks, so coming back home we had to adjust to the field and crowd and I thought we got a little over-anxious at times. But when we played on the ground we created a lot of opportunities. Sams just had a big game.”
Standing over 6-foot, Sams was able to use her length to stop a bevy of shots in both halves and keep the game close. She’s really the only reason the game didn’t get out of hand against a dangerous Cashmere attack that seems to be finding its rhythm.
“Scoring and creating opportunities hasn’t been our problem in our first three losses,” Tronson said. “It was figuring out how we handle the counter-attack and build-out of the back.”
“We made some critical changes in our back-line and moved Grace Hammond from holding mid to center back and we’ve given up just two goals since we made the switch and are (3-0-1). With Grace in the back, Chloe in the center and Clare in front, down the middle we have great senior leadership.”
That leadership was definitely on display Thursday night.
But now it’s onto the big one: Cascade on Tuesday.
It’s always an exciting match when Cashmere and Cascade meet and it’s shaping up to be another good one with both schools boasting quality sides.
“If we make mistakes, we’ll get punished,” Tronson said. “Hopefully we can create similar opportunities, thankfully they won’t have a 6-foot-1 goalkeeper, but Devan (Archer) plays the position well. We’ll see how (Cascade) comes out after a tough weekend playing against Olympic and Lakeside.”
Opening kick in Leavenworth is at 6:30 p.m.