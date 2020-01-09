Grant Anticevich stalled a Washington State rally with a three-point play with 4:29 remaining in the game Thursday night, helping host California hold off the Cougars 73-66 in a Pac-12 game in Berkeley, Calif.
Matt Bradley led the way with a career-high 26 points and completed a double-double with 10 rebounds for the Golden Bears (7-8, 1-1), who trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half.
CJ Elleby paced Washington State (10-6, 1-2) with 22 points and nine rebounds. A 3-pointer by Joel Brown allowed Cal to gain a 63-50 lead with just 7:40 to play before the Cougars rallied to make it an entertaining finish.
Elleby drilled a 3-pointer, Jeff Pollard made a jumper and Noah Williams hit a pair of hoops, the second of which got Washington State within 63-59 with still 4:43 to play. But Anticevich then turned a Paris Austin assist into his key three-point play, helping Cal, which snapped a four-game losing streak, go up by as many as 10.