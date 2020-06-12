CHELAN — Tony Callero is taking over as boys basketball coach at Chelan High School. Callero, who owns a home in Chelan, has been an assistant coach at Auburn High School for the past 21 years.
He is taking over for Jeff Pearl, who resigned the job after four seasons.
Callero said he has a sister who lives in Chelan. He wanted to be a head coach again once his youngest son graduated. Since that was happening this year and the Chelan coaching position came open, he had to jump on it.
“It was a pretty easy decision. The city of Chelan is pretty amazing. My wife and I have been vacationing here and I’ve been doing coaching clinics here for the last 30 years really when we were at Central way back in 1992,” Callero said.
At Auburn, Callero has been coaching under Cascade basketball legend Ryan Hanson, where he ran Auburn Basketball Academy as well as co-founded the Auburn Select Basketball league.
Coming to North Central Washington, Callero said knowing Hanson has led to some contacts.
“Ryan’s name is pretty good around here. There are a lot of people that know him. I’ve gotten to know those people a little bit. Jeff Carlson at Cashmere played with my brother Joe at UPS (University of Puget Sound). I got a chance to talk with him about the job,” Callero said.
Callero coached at small schools early in his career, including Dayton, Kittitas, Kelso and Ellensburg. He always wanted to get back to that. The past couple of years, with his son playing, the Auburn teams played at the Wenatchee winter tournament.
He liked the big crowds and family atmosphere. This past year, he was spending time in Chelan visiting his sister when he attended the Cashmere-Chelan game where the 1999 team, which included Joe Harris, was inducted into the Chelan High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
“We thought it was a great place to be. I sent out a message to Joe, saying I would be around in the summer. I would like to come help with your camp. I said it looked like a great thing to be part of,” he said. “I stumbled onto the head coaching position. It feels a little bit like fate, to be honest.”
Had he not been at a small school before, it would have been real eye-opener, he said. Callero is from Enumclaw and played collegiate basketball at Central Washington University. He’s met with some of the Chelan coaches.
“The people here have been in small schools, held multiple positions. The opportunity to build things with other programs because you are sharing so many athletes — there is a real chance to get a lot of synergy amongst the teams and coaches,” Callero said. “It’s going to be nice to have the support of the other programs. It’s going to be fun.”
He knows some about the new Chelan girls’ basketball coach, Nick Longmire, who coached under a good friend at Tahoma High School, Dan Strojan.
“Dan called to tell me about Nick. He is a hardworking, great-demeanor-on-the-sideline-type coach. It will be great working with him,” Callero said.
Callero and his wife are in Chelan now. He has been teaching remotely. There is one more week of school at Auburn. He’ll be back over to see his son graduate and put his house there on the market.